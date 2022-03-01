ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Zingano injured, Bellator 276 fight with Pam Sorenson canceled

By MMA Junkie Staff
 6 days ago
Next week’s Bellator 276 lineup has taken a hit, with Cat Zingano no longer fighting Pam Sorenson as the featured preliminary bout.

On Monday, a Bellator official told MMA Junkie’s Nolan King that Zingano suffered an undisclosed injury that caused the fight to be canceled. MMA Mania first reported the news.

Bellator 276 takes place March 12 at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo., and airs on Showtime following prelims streamed on MMA Junkie.

Zingano (11-4 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), 39, has gone 2-0 since signing with Bellator in October 2019. After a unanimous decision win over Gabrielle Holloway in her promotional debut, Zingano submitted Olivia Parker by first-round armbar in April 2021 to seemingly lock up a title shot against women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. A Cyborg vs. Zingano title fight is what Bellator president Scott Coker has said he wants to make, but he indicated that Zingano doesn’t feel quite ready, which resulted in her booking a bout with Sorenson.

Now neither woman will fight next week. Sorenson (9-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), 35, has split her first two Bellator outings. She won a split decision over Roberta Samad in August before she lost a unanimous decision to Arlene Blencowe this past November at Bellator 271.

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
  • Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
  • Johnny Eblen vs. John Salter
  • Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jose Augusto vs. Alex Polizzi
  • Derek Anderson vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Romero Cotton vs. Lance Wright
  • Diana Avsaragova vs. Ashley Deen
  • Cody Law vs. Johnny Soto
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
  • Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
  • Josh Augustine vs. Dan Busch

