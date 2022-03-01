ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 USC Trojans

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Newsbug.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats travel to face No. 16 USC on Tuesday night:. What: No. 2 Arizona (25-3, 15-2) at No. 16 USC (25-4, 14-4) Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles. When: 9 p.m. TV: ESPN....

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
247Sports

USC advanced stats overview: Trojans must improve slipping defense in March

USC’s regular season ended on a two-game losing streak that was not totally unexpected given the quality of the Trojans’ final two opponents as well as the less than stellar level of play the Trojans had carried from the previous road trip to the Oregon Schools in which USC snagged two wins but by the hairs of their chins. The Trojans were routed 91-71 by visiting No. 2 Arizona in their Galen Center finale. The Wildcats burst through the Trojan defense to the tune of a 141.7 first half ORtg and a 137.9 ORtg for the game overall. As we said previously, it was really more of a case of Arizona playing their A game as opposed to a ringing indictment of a Trojan team that finished in third place in the Pac-12 with a 25-6 overall record and a 14-6 record in Pac-12 play. That brought us to Pauley Pavilion for Saturday night’s finale against the No. 17 Bruins. The Trojans fell 75-68 in a game in which USC was in it, fell behind, and fought back consistently and furiously thanks to a USC defense that forced the Bruins to miss ten of their final 11 shots. Unfortunately, the Trojans missed their final four field goal attempts and came up short. UCLA put up a masterpiece of ball security, turning the ball over just once in 61 possessions and shooting 46 percent from the field overall. The numbers that stick out as a result of the Bruin advantage in this category are stark and definitive. USC turned it over 15 times against a ferocious Bruin halfcourt defense and the discrepancy led to a staggering 21-3 advantage in points off turnovers. UCLA finished with a 13-3 advantage in points off turnovers and they had seven steals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boogie Ellis
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Isaiah Mobley
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy