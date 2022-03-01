Scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 USC Trojans

USC’s regular season ended on a two-game losing streak that was not totally unexpected given the quality of the Trojans’ final two opponents as well as the less than stellar level of play the Trojans had carried from the previous road trip to the Oregon Schools in which USC snagged two wins but by the hairs of their chins. The Trojans were routed 91-71 by visiting No. 2 Arizona in their Galen Center finale. The Wildcats burst through the Trojan defense to the tune of a 141.7 first half ORtg and a 137.9 ORtg for the game overall. As we said previously, it was really more of a case of Arizona playing their A game as opposed to a ringing indictment of a Trojan team that finished in third place in the Pac-12 with a 25-6 overall record and a 14-6 record in Pac-12 play. That brought us to Pauley Pavilion for Saturday night’s finale against the No. 17 Bruins. The Trojans fell 75-68 in a game in which USC was in it, fell behind, and fought back consistently and furiously thanks to a USC defense that forced the Bruins to miss ten of their final 11 shots. Unfortunately, the Trojans missed their final four field goal attempts and came up short. UCLA put up a masterpiece of ball security, turning the ball over just once in 61 possessions and shooting 46 percent from the field overall. The numbers that stick out as a result of the Bruin advantage in this category are stark and definitive. USC turned it over 15 times against a ferocious Bruin halfcourt defense and the discrepancy led to a staggering 21-3 advantage in points off turnovers. UCLA finished with a 13-3 advantage in points off turnovers and they had seven steals.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO