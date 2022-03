Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Severe flooding not seen in more than a decade in eastern Australia has killed at least seven people with several others still missing, authorities. Eastern Australia was hit with heavy rain over the weekend that saw the area around Brisbane, the country's third largest city, see more than 15.7 inches of rain on Sunday alone, prompting nearly two dozen flood warnings for the state of Queensland.

