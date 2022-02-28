YouTube Premium Won’t Let You Cancel If You Get Suspended

Of all the conspiracy theories in history — QAnon, the faked moon landing, the belief that Katy Perry is somehow JonBenet Ramsey — perhaps none is as ridiculous, as outright outlandish, as Flat Earth theory. The archaic belief that the earth is flat and not a globe, as centuries of research have determined, may seem like a silly and fringe belief. But in recent years, thanks to the advent of social media, Flat Earth theory has gained increasing prominence, and has even been espoused by prominent figures like NBA star Kyrie Irving. And in light of the pandemic, which has led to a proliferation of conspiratorial thinking in general, there’s growing concern among those who study extremism and misinformation that believing in Flat Earth theory can lead one down even darker rabbit holes.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO