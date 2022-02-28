ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Premium Won’t Let You Cancel If You Get Suspended

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 3 days ago

If you’re a former YouTube Premium subscriber who’s now suspended or terminated from the service, you may want to review your credit card bill. In a legally-questionable twist, YouTube now says that suspended customers cannot cancel their Premium subscription, which costs $12 a month. Update: Google deleted...

www.reviewgeek.com

makeuseof.com

5 Reasons Why We Think YouTube Is Getting Worse

There's a fair chance you've seen a bunch of articles and videos pop up in the last few years about YouTube alternatives. It seems there's a collective agreement among viewers and creators that YouTube is becoming worse every year. So, let's go through five reasons why that's the case. 1....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Youtube Suspensions#Robbery#Xartemiswolfx
TechCrunch

OMG, my Facebook was hacked! Here’s what to do

Usually, accounts are “hacked” because someone somehow gets a hold of your password. That’s bad for Facebook in particular, because people often use Facebook to log into other things — so if someone gets into your Facebook account, they have access to a bunch of other things too.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
New York Post

Zuckerberg’s new ‘Metamates’ nickname mocked by Facebook employees

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants his employees to call each other “Metamates” — and the new moniker is sparking widespread mockery, both inside and outside the company. “Metamates” will replace “Facebookers” after the Silicon Valley-based owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp rebranded itself as Meta last fall, highlighting its emphasis on building a metaverse.
INTERNET
Variety

Spotify Removes ‘Alex Jones Show’ Podcasts That Were Recently Uploaded to the Service

Click here to read the full article. Spotify appears to have quietly pulled several episodes “The Alex Jones Show,” hosted by the notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist and founder of Infowars, after a media watchdog group discovered that several episodes had appeared on the streaming service in recent days. In 2018, Spotify banned Jones from its platform, after Apple Podcasts, Facebook and YouTube did the same, citing violations of their hate-speech policies. Despite that, since Feb. 20, full-length episodes of “The Alex Jones Show” had been uploaded daily to Spotify, according to a report Wednesday by Media Matters for America, a liberal advocacy...
NFL
Connecticut Post

Flat Earth: How a 19th-Century Meme Turned Into TikTok’s Strangest Conspiracy Theory

Of all the conspiracy theories in history — QAnon, the faked moon landing, the belief that Katy Perry is somehow JonBenet Ramsey — perhaps none is as ridiculous, as outright outlandish, as Flat Earth theory. The archaic belief that the earth is flat and not a globe, as centuries of research have determined, may seem like a silly and fringe belief. But in recent years, thanks to the advent of social media, Flat Earth theory has gained increasing prominence, and has even been espoused by prominent figures like NBA star Kyrie Irving. And in light of the pandemic, which has led to a proliferation of conspiratorial thinking in general, there’s growing concern among those who study extremism and misinformation that believing in Flat Earth theory can lead one down even darker rabbit holes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

YouTuber Jeff Wittek Reveals He No Longer Speaks to David Dobrik: 'I'm Done Being Fake Friends'

YouTuber Jeff Wittek is speaking out against his former friend and collaborator David Dobrik, revealing that he has cut the social media star out of his life. Wittek, 32, sustained injuries to his face and skull in June 2020 after being swung on a rope tied to an excavator. Dobrik had been operating the construction equipment at the time, and footage from the moment was later posted on YouTube in April 2021. (The clip has since been deleted.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
deseret.com

Highest paid YouTuber MrBeast shares the formula for going viral

Jimmy Donaldson, 23, popularly known as MrBeast, is the king of virality, topping the lists of most viewed and highest paid creators on YouTube. His 50-person company operates six YouTube channels, including MrBeast and Beast Reacts, which alone have more than 100,000,000 subscribers. Other content creators close to his rank...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Dropout: What is fact and what is fiction in Disney Plus’s new Elizabeth Holmes series?

True Crime stories have slowly but surely been taking over pop culture – encompassing everything from podcasts to TV series.In the case of The Dropout, it’s taken the form of both.The hit documentary podcast, focusing on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multi-billion-dollar health tech company Theranos, has now been adapted into an eight-episode miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried.Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire after her company claimed to have invented a means of enacting full blood tests using a single drop of blood.The promise led to Theranos being valued at $9bn dollars. However, Holmes...
TV SERIES

