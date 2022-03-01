ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he’s trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

( The Hill ) – “Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced on social media that he is trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested.

The professional dancer announced in a video posted to Instagram that he is going to start navigating his way out of the country as it continues to be assaulted by Russia.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ posts live updates as he heads for Kyiv bomb shelter

“I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous, but I think it’s going to be all right. I know it’s going to be OK,” he told his followers.

He requested that people not panic if he isn’t providing frequent updates, given the situation.

His decision to leave the country comes after he had a “reality check” after being arrested, Chmerkovskiy said. He did not provide any details about what prompted the arrest.

Ukrainian defenders who told Russian warship to ‘Go f— yourself’ survived

“A lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, has been posting updates to his Instagram since Russia launched an invasion into the country last week.

He noted in a previous post that he felt fortunate to hold a U.S. passport. “I know that, at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport, and I have a way out,” he said. “A lot of people do not, and it’s f—ing nonsense.”

