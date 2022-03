The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Ed Cunningham - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. Welcome everyone to The Brink's Company Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Brink's issued a press release on fourth quarter results this morning. The company also filed an 8-K that includes the release and the slides that will be used in today's call. For those of you listening by phone, the release and slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website brinks.com. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference call is being recorded.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO