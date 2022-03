New trailers for WWE 2K22 have been released and in them, fans get the best look yet on the 2K Showcase and MyRISE modes of the game. It was already revealed that Rey Mysterio would be the main focus of the 2K Showcase mode this year, but we now get a glimpse of the moments the developers featured in the game. The footage shows matches all the way from the start of Rey’s career in WCW, to his early WWE feuds, to his rivalry with Eddie Guerrero that culminated in a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005 for the custody of Dominik, to winning the 2006 Royal Rumble and going on to be the World Heavyweight Championship, and so much more.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO