Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox joined Utah’s Morning News to talk about what he might sign if it makes it across his desk in these final hours. The governor said he will sign a bill that is designed to protect specific statements of government workers from public records requests. Critics say this makes it more difficult to get information and could undermine the public trust in police and other taxpayer-funded employees. It stems from a case where The Salt Lake Tribune is requesting records from the City of West Jordan that the paper has been denied.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO