Mar. 6—AMERY — As the defending sectional champion, the McDonell girls basketball team had a target on its back all season. It didn't change anything for the Macks though. Even with each opponent showing up hungry to dethrone McDonell, they couldn't do it. The Macks got past the final challenger on Sunday, holding off Northwood 37-33 to clinch a sectional title and return to the state tournament for the second straight year.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 17 HOURS AGO