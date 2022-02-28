ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Michigan State golfer, US Amateur champ James Piot to make PGA tour debut

By Cory Linsner
 6 days ago
James Piot made history when he took home the 2021 United States Amateur Championship trophy, the first time a Michigan State golfer had taken home the trophy. Piot was also the first Michigan-born player to win the United States Amateur as well.

Now, Piot will be making his PGA Tour debut this week, as he will be playing in this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Spartans will be able to watch Piot compete in the tournament on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
