Michigan State basketball seniors, coaches will have big decision to make

COVID-19 has caused a multitude of complications when it comes to years of eligibility remaining, as well as roster concerns and structure within a roster. Players who played during the “COVID year” otherwise known as the 2020-21 season will be granted an additional year of eligibility.

Michigan State currently has three seniors on its roster, Joey Hauser, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown, all three having an additional year of eligibility that could be used.

The decision if the extra year of eligibility is used is not solely the player’s decision, but the coaches also have to welcome them back to the program, making the decision more complicated.

It will be interesting to see how Izzo and the three seniors will handle this decision.