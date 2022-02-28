ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton Davis signs with CFL's Calgary Stampeders

By Cory Linsner
 6 days ago
Felton Davis was a standout wide receiver for the Michigan State football team from 2015-2018. Davis was on track to have a thousand-yard season for the Spartans when he tore his Achilles midway through the 2018 season. This Achilles injury derailed Davis’s NFL draft process, leading him to go undrafted, but eventually signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After bouncing around practice squads, Davis has been working to regain his health and his form, which it appears he has. Davis will be taking his talents to the Canadian Football League and is signing with the Calgary Stampeders, where he will look to revitalize his career.

