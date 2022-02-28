Community Focus: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 to discuss the state’s school mask mandate being lifted next week and the turnaround plan for Providence Public Schools.
