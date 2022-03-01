Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Behind 27 points from Payton Rodberg, the Proctor girls basketball team got the 62-48 win over Duluth Marshall in the section 7AA quarterfinals. The Rails move on to face top-seeded Pequot Lakes, who defeated Mesabi East 70-34, Wednesday at 5:30 in Hermantown. In the other half of the bracket, Esko vs. Virginia and Pierz vs. Crosby-Ironton were postponed due to weather and will be made up on a day to be announced.

PROCTOR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO