Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Behind 27 points from Payton Rodberg, the Proctor girls basketball team got the 62-48 win over Duluth Marshall in the section 7AA quarterfinals. The Rails move on to face top-seeded Pequot Lakes, who defeated Mesabi East 70-34, Wednesday at 5:30 in Hermantown. In the other half of the bracket, Esko vs. Virginia and Pierz vs. Crosby-Ironton were postponed due to weather and will be made up on a day to be announced.
CLOQUET — Cloquet overcame a sluggish start to top Hermantown 68-51 in a Section 7AAA girls basketball semifinal Friday in Cloquet. The Hawks jumped out to a 14-8 lead early, but after a Cloquet timeout the Lumberjacks went on a 21-6 run to take a 29-20 lead and took a 40-27 lead in the locker room at halftime.
HERMANTOWN — Proctor’s Payton Rodberg scored 27 in the Rails 62-48 win over Duluth Marshall in the Section 7AA quarterfinal Saturday in Hermantown, but the most important play might have been a pass. While double-teamed, Rodberg found Sophie Morin-Swanson cutting to the basket for an easy layup early...
Following a run to the West 2A final, the Shelby girls basketball team swept Southern Piedmont 1A/2A’s top honors as announced by the league on Monday.
Senior standout Kate Hollifield was named the conference’s top player, this after leading the Lady Lions in scoring (17.9 ppg) and rebounds (5.0 rpg). Meanwhile, Shelby’s Scooter...
Cameron Piggee posted 21 points for third-seeded Rutgers Prep, ranked No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it bested 11th-seeded Immaculata, 84-63 in the quarterfinal round of the South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament in Somerset. Jadin Collins registered 16 points and 11 rebounds in the victory for the Arognauts...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
It wasn’t the sendoff Duke or Mike Krzyzewski imagined when for his Cameron Indoor sendoff. And after the game, Coach K apologized to Blue Devils fans for an “unacceptable” loss. Coach K was visibly upset with himself after the 94-81 loss. He even asked the crowd to...
