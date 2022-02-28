Great Chefs of the West- The Bindery

Chef Anthony Andiario, who has been wowing diners with culinary creations at his eponymous restaurant in West Chester, is one of the semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards. Laura Smythe savored the task of covering the honor in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Not one, but two Iowans are nominated for very prestigious national awards this year!. Every year, the James Beard Foundation honors restaurants and chefs all over the U.S. with the James Beard Awards. If you're not familiar with the organization, the website reads:. "The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit...
An executive chef in Dayton has been named one of the 'Best Chefs' in the U.S. Jorge Guzman, the executive chef at Sueño in downtown Dayton, has been named a Best Chef semifinalist for his Minneapolis-based restaurant Petite Leon. Guzman splits his time between the restaurants. He is a...
A local chef is set to be featured on chopped. Her name is Kayla Robison. The show will air on Tuesday (March 1) at 9 p.m. Congrats, The city is so excited for you. Now let’s go and get the win!!! Here’s how Chopped works: Chopped puts four chefs in an elimination-based competition across three […]
Cupcakes can contain multitudes, or rather they're amazing, crumb-tastic, cream-luscious, icing-topped canvases that easily, and tastily, display a chef's creativity, wit, and skill, in one delicious and memorable mouthful. That "easily" isn't meant to imply that putting a fresh spin on a classic confection comes simply, but rather that a...
7NewsDC — If there's one person who can help get us hump day with a smile and full stomach, it's gotta be Chef Waynette Lovelace, better known as Chef Way. She joined us with a special menu of what she calls 'Brunch in Black.' Follow Chef Way on Instagram and allwayscookin.com.
Salt City Market opens its doors and stomachs to many vendors of all cultures and backgrounds. During the month of February, they invited Black artists, musicians and chefs in commemoration of Black History Month. One of the guests, Chef Kuukua of Asempe Kitchen, uses her culture and culinary adventure to...
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah has been recognized more and more in recent years as one of America’s more up-and-coming states. Californians, mid-westerners, and east-coasters have been flocking to the Beehive State for a plethora of reasons, and up until now, we didn’t think the food was one of them. As of Feb. 25, […]
If you've never heard of the James Beard Awards, they're a huge deal. Each year people from all across the country try to make the cut, but it's no easy thing. They recognize talent and achievements in multiple topics: "culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."
EL PASO, Texas – Running a restaurant is a challenge. Running one with the pressures of a pandemic can be daunting. Despite the odds, one El Paso restaurant is reaching world-class acclaim. Emiliano Marentes has been named as a semifinalist for a James Beard award in the category for...
Gail Simmons talked about her new show “The Good Dish” and said she absolutely loves it. She also talked about recently filming “Top Chef” in Houston, Texas, and all the different foods she tried while she was there. The new season of “Top Chef” airs at...
The Covid crisis saw thousands of restaurants temporarily or permanently close their doors, prompting some chefs to turn to TikTok to reinvent themselves. When Thara Moise was furloughed from her job leading a busy kitchen, she decided to relaunch her career as a private chef. She ditched working in restaurants...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You can enjoy delicious food all while supporting a good cause at an upcoming event! The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting its 14th annual Top Chef fundraiser. It will be on Saturday, April 9. Over 100 chefs have been recruited to show off their culinary...
