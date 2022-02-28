ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk the Red Carpet

By Sponsored Segment by OXG, KVD Beauty
KDVR.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you don’t get to walk the Red Carpet, there are...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Miami Herald

Blake Lively Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Pastel Versace Gown

If anyone knows how to dominate a red carpet, it’s Blake Lively. And if you’re not convinced, please turn your attention to her out-of-this-world, cotton candy gown from The Adam Project premiere. The 34-year-old actress looked next-level gorgeous at the Monday, February 28, event thanks to her pastel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Stuns on Red Carpet at First SAG Awards

Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards in a stunning black dress that was anything but ordinary. The long, black velvet Oscar de le Renta gown featured a tiny cut-out at the bust and large, puffed-sleeve shoulders. Gomez let the dress do the talking, opting for a sleeked back bun which she adorned with a black bow, and a sparking choker necklace with glittering earrings to match.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

These SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hosted by Laverne Cox with cohost Yvette Nicole Brown, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed a fashionable VIP list of celebrities and leading industry figures in movie and primetime television. Airing live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the red carpet was the place for these stars and their stylists to showcase the latest color and fashion trends, inspiring a host of special-occasion ensemble ideas. From Cox's black gown with a sheer, silver bodice to HoYeon's embellished, front-slit dress, stars came dressed to leave a lasting impression.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Selena Gomez presents barefoot at SAG Awards after tripping in heels while walking red carpet

Selena Gomez is being praised by fans for presenting an award onstage while barefoot during the SAG Awards after tripping on the red carpet earlier in the night.On Sunday, the actor, who wore a black gown by Oscar de la Renta, which she accessorised with a $1m Bulgari diamond necklace, took to the stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short to present the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role.However, rather than wearing the Christian Louboutin black peep-toe pumps that she was wearing earlier in the night, which made her nearly fall while...
CELEBRITIES
WISH-TV

Celebrity stylist shares red carpet beauty secrets

This is award season when celebrities are hitting the red carpet. That makes this the perfect time for Emily Loftiss, beauty & lifestyle expert and former Rockette, to share some beauty secrets to help you feel as glamorous as the stars. For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com. THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED...
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Costar Couple! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Walk SAGs Red Carpet

Costars and life partners! Kirsten Dunst had Jesse Plemons’ support as the couple attended the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. Dunst, 39, was all smiles in a sparkling red gown with an off-the-shoulder detail, which she accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry. Her partner, 33, kept it classic in a black tux.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts make their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had a formal date on Sunday. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017, but walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show.”
CELEBRITIES
Coast News

Oceanside Int’l Film Festival returns to red carpet in-person

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside International Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night with a red carpet ceremony to celebrate its first in-person event since 2019. Starting in 2009, the weeklong film festival, or OIFF, is an opportunity for independent filmmakers, both local and international, to showcase their work in an art-centered community like Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KGO

On The Red Carpet: What to watch in March on TV, streaming

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this March. "American Idol" is back for its 20th season! Ryan Seacrest and the show's judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back for a jam-packed season, which will include a new twist -- the platinum ticket.
TV SHOWS

