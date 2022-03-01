ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Birth of Child, Shares News of Surgery

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 6 days ago

Coming off of the first Super Bowl win of his career, Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has had one of the more entertaining off-seasons of any of his teammates.

Beckham was already expecting the birth of his son, Zydn. But what he wasn’t expecting prior to taking the field in Super Bowl LVI, was that he would be forced to take the long road to recovery from ACL surgery.

Luckily for Beckham, both potential life-changing events went as well as could be expected, with his son being born into the world mere hours after his Super Bowl Win, and his surgery being completed just nine days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmFqo_0eRrYkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ID1H_0eRrYkT900

Beckham took to Instagram to announce the completion of both his surgery and his son’s birth.

Beckham also revealed pictures of his newborn son, who was brought into the world happy and healthy by his girl field, Lauren Wood.

Now, the next step in Beckham’s journey will be to make a full recovery from his ACL surgery. Which, if standard recovery is any sort of indication, will mean that he will likely be sidelined until at least October, or possibly longer.

Beckham is an upcoming free agent this offseason as well, which means that his future with the Rams is in doubt.

However, based on the impact he made on Los Angeles’ Super Bowl run, he will likely end up landing on his feet by the time he is ready to take the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIldV_0eRrYkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoEm1_0eRrYkT900

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Have Welcomed Their First Child

February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Travis Kelce ‘drools’ over girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s sexy new photos

Travis Kelce is certainly loving girlfriend Kayla Nicole‘s latest on social media. On Sunday, the Strong is Sexy creator posted a collection of new photos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, in which she is seen modeling a black halter top with a keyhole in the center and black tights. She accessorized the sexy look with black heels and a football-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Acl
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

WNBA Star Candace Parker And Wife Announce The Birth of Their Son

Groundbreaking WNBA star Candace Parker recently announced the arrival of her newborn son with her wife, Anna Petrakova. On Friday, Parker took to Instagram to introduce baby Airr Larry Petrakov Parker to the world. Born on Feb. 11 and named, in part, in honor of her father Larry, Parker kissed her newborn son in the photo while her wife and daughter held him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Lamar Odom Is Saying About Khloé Kardashian On ‘Big Brother’—He Can’t Be Serious!

Lamar Odom has made no secret of the fact that he wants ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back! The 42-year-old former LA Lakers star made the shocking confession on Celebrity Big Brother, which he is currently starring in. He first brought up the 37-year-old Good American founder when talking to fellow housemate Todrick Hall, telling the 36-year-old former American Idol star that he actually signed up to season 3 of the CBS reality TV show because he was hoping that Khloé would be in there. Woah!
CELEBRITIES
People

Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her 'Bach Bash' Ahead of Wedding to Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is enjoying her time as a bride-to-be! Matthews, 26, shared footage from her bachelorette party celebration to her Instagram Story Thursday, giving her followers a glimpse into her fun-filled bash with close friends ahead of her wedding to fiancé Patrick Mahomes. To start off the festivities, Matthews...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
996
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy