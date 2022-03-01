Questions persist on how good MSU can be in baseball

Ballard junior girls basketball player Lily Beall is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Beall was one of two Bombers, along with all-state senior Brooke Loewe, to be named to the Class 3A all-tournament team at the girls state basketball tournament last week in Des Moines. Beall stepped up huge to help Ballard reach a state championship game for the second year in a row. She put up 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.7 assists per game during the tournament and made several key defensive and hustle plays. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week

