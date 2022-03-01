IE Varsity’s CIF State regional playoffs schedule for March 1-2

Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks (20-7) at Crean Lutheran (24-6), 6 p.m. Outlook: Notre Dame and Crean Lutheran went 0-3 in pool play in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. Notre Dame, seeded third in the SoCal Division I regional, defeated San Marcos 75-50 in the first round and St. Anthony 66-60 in the second round. Notre Dame senior guard Ben Shtolzberg scored 25 points against St. Anthony and was 13 of 14 at the free-throw line. Second-seeded Crean Lutheran has been short-handed in the regional playoffs, with either 7-foot senior center James Agany or 6-10 senior forward Koat Keat out of the lineup. The Saints managed to beat Cathedral Catholic 63-60 in the first round and La Costa Canyon 68-50 in the second round. Crean sophomore guard Vyctorious Miller scored 26 points against La Costa Canyon. The CIF Southern California Regional finals are Tuesday at host-school sites. The SoCal Regional champions advance to the CIF State Championships in Sacramento on March 11 and 12.

