Education

IE Varsity’s CIF State regional playoffs schedule for March 1-2

By Eric-Paul Johnson, The Press-Enterprise
 6 days ago

Here is the IE Varsity CIF State regional playoffs schedule for Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday March 2. Times and sites listed below are subject to change. United Christian Academy at Bakersfield Garces Memorial. Boys...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
OCRegister

Previews of Saturday’s boys and girls basketball CIF SoCal Regional semifinals

Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks (20-7) at Crean Lutheran (24-6), 6 p.m. Outlook: Notre Dame and Crean Lutheran went 0-3 in pool play in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. Notre Dame, seeded third in the SoCal Division I regional, defeated San Marcos 75-50 in the first round and St. Anthony 66-60 in the second round. Notre Dame senior guard Ben Shtolzberg scored 25 points against St. Anthony and was 13 of 14 at the free-throw line. Second-seeded Crean Lutheran has been short-handed in the regional playoffs, with either 7-foot senior center James Agany or 6-10 senior forward Koat Keat out of the lineup. The Saints managed to beat Cathedral Catholic 63-60 in the first round and La Costa Canyon 68-50 in the second round. Crean sophomore guard Vyctorious Miller scored 26 points against La Costa Canyon. The CIF Southern California Regional finals are Tuesday at host-school sites. The SoCal Regional champions advance to the CIF State Championships in Sacramento on March 11 and 12.
Caledonian Record-News

Saturday Local Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Eastern High School Championships at Attitash (N.H.), time TBD. —— SUNDAY, MARCH 6. VT. BOYS HOOPS. D-I Semifinal. At University of Vermont. No. 4 Rutland (15-4) vs. No....
