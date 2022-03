WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO