ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has every imaginable option': Sooners target Bai Jobe can go to any college he wants to

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZQXu_0eRrXwqq00

When Bai Jobe first arrived in Oklahoma as an eighth-grade exchange student from Senegal in November of 2018, he had never seen a football game. His dream was to play college basketball.

That’s what brought Jobe to his host family in Norman, Okla. James Jackson of The Oklahoman wrote a great piece ahead of this past high school football season detailing how Jobe came to live with James and Sue Bond and their family here.

Dr. James Bond is an orthopedic surgeon with an affinity for basketball but with plenty of experience working on football sidelines as a sports-injury doctor. It was during one of Bond’s shifts at a September football game between Norman and Mustang in the fall of 2020 where Jobe tagged along and first really entertained the idea of playing football. After Dr. Bond called Community Christian School head football coach Mat McIntosh and asked if it was too late in the season for Jobe to come out for football, the rest as they say is history.

Of course, McIntosh said it wasn’t too late and, after some early frustrations adjusting to the game, Jobe quickly showcased why he was a natural talent on the gridiron. It was in Jobe’s fourth game as a sophomore when he was named The Oklahoman’s staff pick for Player of the Week after registering nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 24-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown in CCS’ 27-7 win over Bethel.

The recruiting interest started in earnest in March of 2021 when Pittsburgh was the first to offer Jobe. That’s when the reality began to sink in that major college football might be in his future.

“Going back a year really right at this time is probably when Bai really believed that he was a football player and that his future ultimately was going to be connected to football way more than it was going to be connected to basketball. Just in visiting with him and talking to him that began to really click with him,” McIntosh said.

By the start of this past football season, Jobe already had nine Division I scholarship offers. For McIntosh, it validated everything he and his staff had felt about Jobe’s potential from the first moment they met him.

“We told him as soon as he came out that we really believed he was a Division I football player. Just his natural gifting and talents really lended it to that. We knew he was going to have opportunities,” McIntosh said.

Jobe is still gravitating to the game, but the 6-foot-4, 215 pound EDGE always possessed a unique length and explosiveness. It’s Jobe’s willingness to learn and be coached the game of football that strikes McIntosh the most.

“He’s still very much just learning the game, but every day in practice and then as we went throughout the season in games, you could just see him grasping more and more stuff. Obviously, with us, he’s been nothing but great at trying to learn and develop. And so after we got through this year and coaches could really put on some tape and see him come off the edge, see how explosive he was off the ball, see how his closing speed to run down a play from the backside…as soon as coaches began to see that, we knew the sky was going to be the limit,” McIntosh said.

Now, after a junior season in which Jobe recorded 16.5 sacks, Jobe holds 28 Division I scholarship offers according to 247Sports. Evidenced by his latest bump up in the class of 2023 On3 player rankings to No. 25 nationally, Jobe is one of the fastest risers in his class. In the month of February, Jobe picked up 10 Division I scholarship offers. That list includes the two programs that played for a national championship seven weeks ago in Alabama and Georgia.

“We told him not long ago that at the end of the day in this, he was going to have the opportunity to go really anywhere that he wanted to go. Even this past week with Nick Saban calling on Tuesday to talk to him and then during the phone call Saban himself being the one making the offer to him. I told him when we got off of that phone conversation that what that means is this: He needs to look at schools that he really wants to go to and there’s no school that’s off the table,” McIntosh said.

“Because I even told him on Tuesday that even if Georgia hadn’t offered him yet, that if we called Georgia and said, ‘Hey, Bai wants to come to Georgia. They’re going to open up their arms and say welcome.’ What’s funny is within the hour of me making that statement to him, Georgia had offered him. That’s the thing with him is just seeing the reality that he has every imaginable option that a high school kid can have and he’s fully aware of that at this point for sure.”

During his first season playing as a sophomore, the message from the coaching staff was simple. Go find the ball carrier.

“When he first came out, you know, all along when we were trying to get him to come out to play football, with just his length and explosiveness, he has the potential to be an NFL rush end. We’ve always just thought that. Defensively where we’ve always thought is his high end, you know, when he came out and he didn’t know anything, we just lined him up at that defensive end spot and really gave him this instruction, ‘Hey, find the ball and chase it. Whatever you think.’ Really that last part of his sophomore year when he came out, that’s all he did,” McIntosh said.

Now, Jobe’s role within CCS’ defense continues to expand.

“This past year we gave him more responsibility. Worked more on his technique, worked more on having multiple gap responsibilities on occasion, different blitz assignments that he would have to do and he picked all that up well. Then, as we got through last year, we began to tell him that at our level of football, there’s no one that can block him, but people can hold him if they get their hands on him. Really began to start working with him about fighting with his hands and keeping people’s hands off of him and that’s a thing that we’ve continued to work with him. He did a great job with that,” McIntosh said.

In so many ways, that growth process has still only just begun.

“Going forward next year, we’re going to move him around some more. For our program to have someone his caliber and his natural instincts, we’re going to stand him up a lot more next year at an outside linebacker spot. Give him again some more responsibility and range of stuff to do, and we’re excited because we have no doubt he’ll thrive in that,” McIntosh said.

Jobe has also worked as a wide receiver and kick returner for CCS where he had multiple touchdown returns. As is the case with everything in Jobe’s football world, he’s still so raw and a work in progress in the best of ways. The untapped potential has college programs from coast to coast salivating. It’s in part illustrated by Jobe’s recorded 40-yard dash time.

“You know, a lot of guys who you’ll see be 4.4 kids, they’ve worked on running a 40-yard dash and spent a lot of time trying to do that. Bai’s really spent no time doing that. Now, last summer at A&M, they clocked him in a 4.6 40. And so I would just say this, a 4.6 is probably about as slow of a time as you would get out of him. If he spends some time working on being a sprinter, I have no doubt he’s lower than that,” McIntosh said.

Oklahoma offered Jobe on Dec. 30, 2021, and it’s beginning to look more and more foolish that the previous staff didn’t extend an offer sooner. With the attention surrounding Jobe’s recruitment growing by the day, McIntosh is quick to share the message that he’s passed along to every college coach that would listen.

“One of the things that I tell all of the coaches that I’ve talked to, the truth is Bai is a great young man. His measurables obviously, his length, his height, his explosiveness is why he’s getting all this attention, but, at the end of the day, just his story of where he came from and where he is are way more impressive than his measurables are,” McIntosh said.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#College Football#Gridiron Football#American Football#College Sports#Ccs
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Roy Williams’ Reaction To Coach K Loss Is Going Viral

North Carolina played the ultimate spoilers on Saturday night, upsetting No. 4 Duke in Mike Krzyzrewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Armando Bacot was huge in the Tar Heels 94-81 win, slamming the door shut on the Devils with a big slam in the final minutes. After the game, the UNC big FaceTimed a grinning Roy Williams, whose reaction quickly went viral on social media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Coach K Yelled at the Duke Crowd Celebrating His Retirement Because He Lost to UNC

Coach Mike Krzyzewski coached the final home game of his career on Saturday as North Carolina beat Duke, 94-81. Despite the loss and spending an absurd amount of money to see it in person, the crowd at Cameron Indoor was still very excited to shower Coach K with love after the game. Coach K meanwhile, apologized and let everyone know that the Blue Devils' performance was unacceptable.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Mail

'There are no words': Sister of Stanford women's soccer team star goalkeeper Katie Meyer, 22, found dead in her dorm says the family are 'heartbroken' as GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 in just two hours

The family of the 22-year-old star soccer player who was found dead in her dorm room at Stanford University on Tuesday said they are 'brokenhearted' by her loss. Katie Meyer's sister Sam Perez posted on her Instagram Stories honoring her sister, a goalkeeper for the women's soccer team who majored in international relations and minored in history who was found dead in a residential building the day before.
SOCCER
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina Upsetting Duke

The Tar Heels couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday. North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 94-81 upset over Duke. In addition to derailing the rival’s celebratory occasion, the Tar Heels fortified their March Madness bid with a monumental road victory over the No. 4 Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy