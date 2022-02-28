ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Letter: Corn ethanol is the solution we need

By Spencer Collins, src2@iastate.edu
Iowa State Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This is in response to "Why are we still growing ethanol?" As Iowa State students with farm backgrounds who are pursuing degrees in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, we respectfully write in response to Jacob Mauren’s recent anti-ethanol op-ed to both correct the record and issue a...

www.iowastatedaily.com

Standard-Examiner

Letter: Carbon dividends plan a bipartisan solution to polluters

With climate change concerns increasing among both Democrats and Republicans, it’s time Congress put politics aside, take a new approach, and reach a bipartisan solution. No one party has all the answers, and we won’t address climate and air quality problems while we remain in partisan gridlock. We need a leader who can set politics aside and unify Americans behind a consensus solution: the Baker-Shultz carbon dividends plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: PFAS legislation urgently needed

I want to thank Sen. Josh Revak for the Feb. 16 hearing in Senate Resources Committee on SB 121, a bill to address Alaska’s drinking water crisis linked to toxic contamination by PFAS (polyfluoro alkyl substance) chemicals. I testified as a constituent of District M, urging quick action on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Cheddar News

Study Shows Corn-Based Ethanol Could Be Worse for Climate Than Gasoline Alone

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), corn-based ethanol has been mixed into gasoline sold at pumps in the U.S. since 2005, when a policy was enacted aimed at reducing emissions. Corn-based ethanol had been thought to be a relatively greener energy source compared to other biofuels, but now, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports it may be actually worse for the climate than straight gasoline. Tyler Lark, an assistant scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Sustainability, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell and discussed the pushback against the study. "Essentially when you need to produce more corn to meet the demand for use as ethanol as fuel, farmers respond and they switch more crops like soybeans and wheat into corn," Lark said. "They also bring more land into production, so things that used to be pasture grassland, and both those activities are associated with increased greenhouse gas emissions."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Panhandle Post

Seed corn companies sue troubled AltEn ethanol plant for damages

LINCOLN — AltEn, which has operated a troubled Nebraska ethanol plant that used pesticide-coated seed corn to produce biofuel, is facing more legal trouble. On Tuesday, six seed corn companies that have been cleaning up the AtlEn ethanol plant site near Mead, Nebraska, filed two separate federal lawsuits seeking repayment for their work.
LINCOLN, NE
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Protect what we have

In the Feb. 21 article on coalbed methane exploration in the Susitna Valley, the owner of the Skwentna Roadhouse commented about the good Lord giving us resources that we need to use up. The good Lord also gave us clean water, clean air, undisturbed moose and salmon habitat, and miles and miles of nature. We should be protecting those.
ANCHORAGE, AK
NJ.com

Progressives must face that we still need fossil fuels | Letter

I may be wasting my words, but I still feel compelled to point out a very simple, perhaps inconvenient, fact: we need oil and natural gas to survive as a civilization. My visionary, progressive friends fret, and correctly so, over the global warming impact of this simple truth. Yes, we must develop alternative energy sources, and until they are more widely available, we must conserve and continue to improve emission damage from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Post and Courier

Letter: S.C. needs to expand Medicaid

Medicaid needs to be expanded in South Carolina. Why has there been no discussion of expansion of Medicaid in South Carolina with the $6 billion windfall the state is blessed with? Why no Medicaid expansion with the $600 million windfall from the Department of Energy plutonium payout? I can think of nothing better to spend the money on than helping children and families keep healthy in South Carolina. The $6 billion figure includes $900 million that is available for recurring expenses. Surely some of this could be spent on Medicaid.
HEALTH

