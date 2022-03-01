ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Will California’s Ending Of School Mask Mandate Prevent Teacher Sickouts?

By Elizabeth Klinge
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s been a big shake up in schools across the state.

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have all announced they will no longer require K-12 students to wear masks in school.  The guidelines are based on declining rates of infection and hospitalization.

The new guidance makes masks recommended but not required, regardless of vaccination status. But many school districts are already bucking state guidelines, voting not to enforce the mandate long before it ends.

Monday was day one for Rocklin Unified’s mask-optional policy. CBS13 obtained photos of students at Rocklin High School. So many teachers called in sick, students were sent to the gym instead of attending class.

“I’d say everyone spent at least one period in the gym today,” one student said.

Nevada Joint Union High was shut down for two days last week. More than 40 teachers called in sick after the board voted not to enforce masking.

But will the new policy stop protests and teacher sickouts?

The district superintendent said no.

“I don’t believe this will provide any immediate relief to the level of discord inside our district,” said Superintendent Brett W. McFadden.

That’s partially because the new guidlines allow districts to make their own stricter policies.

We asked Sacramento City Unified about the new rules. They said they’ll be communicating any potential updates after their March 3 board meeting.

The California Teachers Association told us that reaction to Monday’s announcement will be mixed. The California GOP responded to the state’s decision to lift masks, saying:

“California children have to wait two more weeks to finally be awarded the same freedoms that Gavin Newsom and his mask-less celebrity friends — Democrat allies and tens of thousands of Super Bowl attendees — have enjoyed already.”

Some Parents Urge Sac City Unified To Enforce Masks Until End Of School Year

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the California schools mask mandate set to expire in just a matter of days, a group of Sacramento City Unified parents have started a petition demanding the school district keep enforcing masks until the end of the school year. Some 500 signatures have been gathered in less than a week, organizers say. Parents say their concern stems from the district’s own data that shows low vaccination rates among younger students. “We’d already waited two months for the vaccine mandate to go into place before the district admit[ed] defeat,” said parent Justin McCoy. “The anti-vaccine crowd wins in this case.” A spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District says they are carefully considering their options once the statewide mandate ends on Friday.
Gas Prices Surge Past $5 In California; Sacramento Drivers Feeling The Squeeze

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fuel prices continue to surge in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine. Jenni Valovitty is nervous at the pump. “Obviously, it’s going to be heartbreaking,” she says. She hasn’t filled up her gas tank since last week before gas hit the $5 mark in California. “$88. Yeah, that’s a lot more than I thought it would be,” Valovitty said. It usually cost her about $65 to fill up.  It’s a familiar scene at gas stations — the stare at the pump as people anxiously await to see the total costs. AAA reported yesterday’s average for regular in the state was nearly $5.179....
Reaction To Gov. Newsom Proposal To Force Some Homeless People Into Treatment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the way to a weekly therapy session, there was good news for a Sacramento woman experiencing homelessness: she found out she would be getting housing in the coming weeks. It’s news 13 years in the making. Melody Gibson admitted she hasn’t always had support from a therapist, psychiatrist, and other medical professionals who are experts in mental health. When she found the services, like the weekly therapy, she said, “it was like coming out of a coma.” She said she’s found the right medication, she has the support of professionals, and for the first time since she began...
Shooting In Carmichael, Two Injured

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two were injured in a shooting in Carmichael, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. It began with an argument that occurred around 9 p.m. outside a house on Compton Pac Lane. At one point one witness saw someone shoot a vehicle, which apparently had people inside. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one with a gunshot wound to the arm.  
Sacramento Lowrider Community Wants City To Lift Cruising Ban

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a culture clash over Sacramento’s ban on cruising and a possible shift in city policy. A group of Sacramento lowriders met face-to-face with the city’s police chief and councilmembers asking to lift the city-wide ban, arguing they feel targeted. Francine Mata with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission is helping push for a change. “I’m emotional right now,” Mata said. “Because it’s hurtful and it’s 2022.” Inside a packed conference room, Sacramento City Council Members Katie Valenzuela, Angelique Ashby, and Rick Jennings and Police Chief Kathy Lester spoke and listened with leaders in the lowrider community. “I think there’s a lot of...
Could Act Of Congress Prevent More California Megafires?

SOMERSET (CBS13) — There could be a new aggressive approach to combat California’s megafires. There are calls to change the way the US Forest Service (USFS) fights every single wildfire. California Congress members Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock are proposing new legislation that would require the USFS to respond with immediate suppression of a wildfire once spotted. The new policy is aimed at saving communities from being wiped out by wildfire, as the Caldor Fire did in Grizzley Flats before it spread to South Lake Tahoe. Marvin Silva and his dog, Happy, were happy they still have their place to call home. “When I left...
Drivers On Edge After Deadly Week On Highway 99 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a deadly week on one Sacramento highway. Three pedestrians were hit within days along Highway 99. The incidents are leaving drivers on edge with many wondering why anyone would walk along the freeway in the first place and if the drivers will face any consequences? Tangie Green was still shaken by a horrifying scene that happened on the highway right in front of her eyes. Someone was hit and killed while trying to cross 99. “They wasn’t (sic) even supposed to be out here. Who in their right mind would walk out there and get hit?” Green said. And that...
UC Davis To Lift Its Campus Mask Mandate

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis has announced it will lift its mask mandate in a few weeks. University officials say students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors starting March 19. The change will apply to the Davis and Sacramento campuses. People who aren’t fully vaccinated will still need to be tested every four days. For people who are vaccinated, it’s every two weeks.
Postal Carrier Beats Aggressive Wild Turkey To Death After Being Attacked In Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Expected To Lay Out Blueprint For Keeping Schools Open, Students Safe Monday

Steinberg, Newsom Comment On Deadly Church Shooting In Sacramento

California Plans To Build Millions Of New Homes To Ease Housing Crisis

