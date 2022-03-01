Displaying items by tag: district attorney
Gainey files for Richmond County Board of Commissioners, Richardson for school board
ROCKINGHAM — Two candidates filed for their respective contests Monday at the Richmond County Board of Elections.
Wednesday, 07 August 2019 17:35
ADA Dawn Layton appointed as superior court judge
ROCKINGHAM — Assistant District Attorney Dawn Layton is moving to the other side of the bench.
Tuesday, 23 April 2019 21:02
Balloons released in Richmond County to remember child abuse victims
ROCKINGHAM — As investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Jay and Terri Childers have seen their share of child abuse cases.
