ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Displaying items by tag: district attorney

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago

Gainey files for Richmond County Board of Commissioners, Richardson for school board

ROCKINGHAM — Two candidates filed for their respective contests Monday at the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Wednesday, 07 August 2019 17:35

ADA Dawn Layton appointed as superior court judge

ROCKINGHAM — Assistant District Attorney Dawn Layton is moving to the other side of the bench.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Tuesday, 23 April 2019 21:02

Balloons released in Richmond County to remember child abuse victims

ROCKINGHAM — As investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Jay and Terri Childers have seen their share of child abuse cases.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: elementary school

RALEIGH — A research brief from curriculum publisher Amplify shows that elementary school students continue to lag behind in literacy almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Tagged under. Monday, 23 October 2017 08:08. East Rockingham Elementary School Going Full "STEAM" Ahead in Classrooms. EAST ROCKINGHAM – It seems...
RALEIGH, NC
Santa Barbara Edhat

District Attorney Issues Statement on Juvenile Sentencing in Goleta Double Murder

Source: Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney. On January 7, 2021, Jasper Van Der Meulen and Enzo Rastelli were found inside a vehicle on Burtis Street in Goleta, California, at 12:38 p.m. having sustained gunshot wounds. Enzo Rastelli was found dead at the scene; Jasper Van Der Meulen was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and died days later.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Rockingham#Local News Tagged
KFOR

Oklahoma District Attorney allegedly under investigation for secret deals

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — A group of District Attorneys from across Oklahoma are asking the state auditor to investigate the DA of Lincoln and Pottawatomie Counties, Allan Grubb. The DA Is also reportedly under an investigation on secret, but legal, deals he’s been making with offenders. “The...
The Richmond Observer

HAMLET POLICE: Shooting suspects turn selves in

HAMLET— Two suspects in a weekend shooting that sent a man to the hospital turned themselves in on Wednesday. The Hamlet Police Department made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday morning. Investigators believe that 22-year-old Tyrese Rashad Davis and an unnamed juvenile shot a man who was walking...
HAMLET, NC
CBS Denver

District Attorney: 5 Deaths At Commerce City Apartment Were Fentanyl Related

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — District Attorney Brian Mason told CBS4 Sunday night the deaths of five adults at an apartment in Commerce City were fentanyl related. Another adult and an infant were taken to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Mason says this problem is a growing concern. “No drug is safe right now. People who are taking drugs and not knowing that fentanyl is laced within them are dying,” Mason said. “Tonight tragically, it appears that five of our fellow citizens died because of it.” Mason described the response to the home as “a nightmare of a scene.” The victims were found dead inside an apartment on the third floor of a complex on 104th Avenue. (credit: CBS) Commerce City Police Department said officers found the victims on a medical call Sunday afternoon. Three women and two men were found dead inside the apartment. Another adult and a four-month old baby were taken to the hospital. The baby is said to be OK. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 5 Found Dead Inside Commerce City Home; Another Adult & Infant Hospitalized
COMMERCE CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Prosecutors' Association Overwhelmingly Backs Recall of LA County District Attorney Gascón

Members of the association representing Los Angeles County prosecutors voted overwhelmingly in support of an effort to recall their boss, District Attorney George Gascón, the organization announced Tuesday. The Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the collective bargaining group for more than 800 deputy district attorneys in the county, had...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

Cobb County District Attorney holds vigil in honor of Ahmaud Arbery Day

MARIETTA, Ga. — When Ahmaud Arbery's attackers were on trial in Glynn County, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office presented the case. Prosecutors with the Cobb County DA's office were also there as a jury announced their verdict, finding Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan guilty in Arbery's killing on Feb. 23, 2020.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

District Attorney Warns About Bitcoin Scam Targeting Elderly In Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office are warning people to not be fooled by a new bitcoin scam mostly targeting elderly men. Officials say it begins with someone who claims to be an investigator with the DA’s office calling a person and telling them that they committed a crime by contacting a massage or sex-related website. The scammer accuses the would-be victim of illegal sexual conduct. The person on the phone is told if they don’t pay a fine, they will be prosecuted. The scammer then demands that the fines be paid in increments to a...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WausauPilot

Sentencing set for man convicted in Wausau cemetery shooting

The 67-year-old man who fatally shot a Wausau woman and injured two other people after rigging his apartment with explosives will be sentenced in May. Henry “Hank” West faces a mandatory life sentence for fatally shooting 52-year-old Patty Grimm on Oct.3, 2019. West also shot William Buhse, 60, and Rosemelia Short, 70, who survived the attack at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Ave., Wausau. West was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and additional felony charges last month in Marathon County Circuit Court.
WAUSAU, WI
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy