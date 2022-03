In 2021, it was revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton almost missed out on receiving their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles following their marriage. The royal couple received their Dukedom following their wedding in 2011 - a gift from Queen Elizabeth II - but it was formerly reported that Prince Edward and Sophie, the now Earl and Countess of Wessex, were originally destined for the title. The latter were understood to have turned it down in 1999 for the hilarious reason that Prince Edward grew fond of Colin Firth’s character, Lord Wessex after having watched Shakespeare in Love.

