Six Flags CFO resigns, expected to take position at another company

By Al Lindsey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Flags Entertainment Corp. chief financial officer Sandeep Reddy will resign from the company effective March 27, the company said Monday. The executive has accepted a position at another, unnamed company, according to a filing from Six Flags. Steven Purtell will take over for Reddy as CFO in the interim....

