Grim Dawn devs are making a survival city builder

Netflix is moving forward with gaming in a big way. After launching free mobile gaming for subscribers last year, the streaming giant recently promised it was going to offer the “best gaming service available" in a bid to justify price increases. It followed up with a gaming library expansion that indicated the company was indeed serious about diversifying game selections, a key to keeping users interested and to perhaps one day balancing an overall dip in subscriptions. On Tuesday, Netflix announced a new (and unsurprising) move: an offer to purchase Finland-based Next Games, the creator of "Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales," a mobile, story-driven RPG inspired by the megahit sci-fi horror series — and one of our favorite Android games.
