Grim Dawn devs are making a survival city builder

Team Ninja has defended the difficulty of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, saying that its aim isn't to make games deliberately hard. Speaking in the latest issue of Play Magazine, producer Fumihiko Yasuda said “you may not believe me, but our goal as Team Ninja isn’t to make games difficult. We just want players to feel a sense of achievement when they complete the game. We’ve put a lot of thought into ensuring there would be plenty of player freedom and range of strategies available to complete the game, whether that’s by making use of reflexes in a typical action-game approach, or by using the RPG elements more traditional to final fantasy games to get stronger and win.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO