Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 2/28

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJ3hZ_0eRrTues00 Markets were mixed to start out the week, and while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were down, the Nasdaq leapt forward up about 0.4%. ARK Funds followed the Nasdaq higher. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with a 4.2% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, up 1.9%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on February 28, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 1,512,049 shares of Opendoor Technologies & 14,755 shares of Etsy.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 741,637 shares of Evogene, 70,133 shares of Cellectis, & 1,282,633 shares of Aquabounty Technologies.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: NO SALES

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 43,447 shares of Etsy, 96,791 shares of Splunk, & 517,882 shares of Twitter.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable sale in this fund: 6,840 shares of Heico.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,512,049
ARKF Sell ETSY ETSY INC 14,755
ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 741,637
ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 70,133
ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,282,633
ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 43,447
ARKW Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 96,791
ARKW Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 517,882
ARKX Sell HEI HEICO CORP 6,840
ARKX Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 318

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

