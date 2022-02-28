ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 2/28

By Chris Lange
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wnfU_0eRrTtm900 The broad markets had a mixed day on Monday with the Nasdaq pushing higher while the Dow and S&P 500 lagged on the day. ARK Funds had a solid performance to kick off the week as well. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with a 4.2% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, up 1.9%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 28, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 11,737 shares of Coinbase, 53,411 shares of Zillow, & 151,589 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 20,303 shares of Surface Oncology, 97,600 shares of Somalogic, 30,000 shares of 908 Devices, & 72,207 shares of Atai Life Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 33,543 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 8,824 shares of Shopify, 185,033 shares of UiPath, 63,413 shares of CrowdStrike, & 33,500 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 29,824 shares of UiPath & 9,280 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 11,737
ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 53,411
ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 151,589
ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 4,710
ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 91,153
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 20,303
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 97,600
ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 15,135
ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 30,600
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 30,000
ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 50,563
ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 72,207
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 33,543
ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 8,824
ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 185,033
ARKW Buy MNDY MONDAY.COM LTD 25,497
ARKW Buy CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 63,413
ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 33,500
ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 29,824
ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 9,280
ARKX Buy TER TERADYNE INC 8,400

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

