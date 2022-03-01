ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Luck is ‘doing better than all of us combined’ in retirement

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 6 days ago

We have a hint, kind of, about what Andrew Luck will be doing for the rest of his life.

David Shaw, the former Colts quarterback’s coach at Stanford in 2011, appeared on the “Rich Eisen Show” last week and gave a glimpse as to what Luck — who surprisingly retired before the 2019 season at the age of 29 — is up to these days.

“Andrew Luck is doing better than all of us combined,” Shaw laughed. “He knows himself. He’s comfortable with himself. The rest of us would love to see him go and sling it around, but his career [was] too short, obviously. But, it was an amazing experience for him and now he’s moved on.

“He’s a husband and a father, and looking for that next chapter in his life.”

Eisen asked what that next step is, and whether it will have anything to do with football.

“I’m not sure,” Shaw admitted. “As you can imagine, he’s got a million opportunities. But he’s enjoying life and he’s taking his time.

“He’s got 40 years to figure it out — minimum. So, he’s just one of those guys who’s looking at a lot of different things. He’s been in touch with a lot of different people. I think, when he does dive into his next enterprise, it will be something that benefits people. That’s all I’m comfortable saying right now. He’s a very conscientious person, and someone who beyond football wants to make an impact in our society.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcH93_0eRrRlAp00
Andrew Luck is “doing better than all of us combined,” according to David Shaw.

We saw at the college football national championship game in January that Luck, who stunned the world with his retirement in 2019 at the age of 29, is looking very svelte these days.

Based on what Shaw is saying, it sounds like Luck’s next endeavor could very well involve some type of high-level philanthropy work.

