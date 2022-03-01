ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

One dead, one critically injured in two fires in Dundalk

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
Baltimore County Fire Department Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

One woman is dead and one person is injured in two electrical fires in Dundalk. The fires occurred within blocks of each other.

Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the 7000 block of Dunhill Road when a neighbor reported the house on fire and an older female possibly trapped.

They arrived within three minutes, entered the home and found Vesta Irene Cooper, 92, in the living room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators determined the fire began with a damaged electrical cord, according to a news release from the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Later, around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in the 6900 block of Mornington Road, where a 72-year-old woman was critically injured.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire in the living room of one unit.

Responders found the injured woman in the bathroom. She was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. No further information was provided on her condition.

Eight people were treated for minor injuries, and four were transported to area hospitals. Electrical failure of a series of connected extension cords caused the fire, according to Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators.

Baltimore, MD
