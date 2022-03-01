ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wishcycling: What we wish could be recycled but belongs in the garbage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Houstonians are wishcyclers. Meaning we haven't quite mastered what recycling really is. Forty percent of the items put in the City of Houston green bins end up being hauled to the landfill. Recycling is a good idea until you get it wrong, so to help you...

Recycling...Or Not

We're using paper straws in plastic cups. Does it make sense? Absolutely not. Recycling bins like the ones in the video can be found everywhere, and not saying they're all the same but when this one was opened up it clearly made no difference.
