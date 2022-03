(Ames, IA) — Two students at Iowa State University have been arrested for social media posts warning people to avoid certain buildings on the Ames campus. Eighteen-year-old Abdullateef Malallah and 19-year-old Ty Jerman face charges of making threats of terrorism. Both suspects are freshmen and investigators say they weren’t working together. One post on YikYak contained the warning to “not come to Carver tomorrow at 4:30 p-m.” A second post warned people to avoid Parks Library. There was apparently no intent to follow through on the threats.

AMES, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO