High School

Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball...

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 21 Online

Prep Girls Basketball: Proctor, Cromwell-Wright Advance to Section Semifinals

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Behind 27 points from Payton Rodberg, the Proctor girls basketball team got the 62-48 win over Duluth Marshall in the section 7AA quarterfinals. The Rails move on to face top-seeded Pequot Lakes, who defeated Mesabi East 70-34, Wednesday at 5:30 in Hermantown. In the other half of the bracket, Esko vs. Virginia and Pierz vs. Crosby-Ironton were postponed due to weather and will be made up on a day to be announced.
PROCTOR, MN
State
Michigan State
Duluth News Tribune

Prep girls basketball: Inside play key to Cloquet win over Hermantown

CLOQUET — Cloquet overcame a sluggish start to top Hermantown 68-51 in a Section 7AAA girls basketball semifinal Friday in Cloquet. The Hawks jumped out to a 14-8 lead early, but after a Cloquet timeout the Lumberjacks went on a 21-6 run to take a 29-20 lead and took a 40-27 lead in the locker room at halftime.
CLOQUET, MN
Duluth News Tribune

Prep girls basketball: Rails find open player, berth in 7AA semifinals

HERMANTOWN — Proctor’s Payton Rodberg scored 27 in the Rails 62-48 win over Duluth Marshall in the Section 7AA quarterfinal Saturday in Hermantown, but the most important play might have been a pass. While double-teamed, Rodberg found Sophie Morin-Swanson cutting to the basket for an easy layup early...
HERMANTOWN, MN
Amest Tribune

Athlete of the Week

Ballard junior girls basketball player Lily Beall is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Beall was one of two Bombers, along with all-state senior Brooke Loewe, to be named to the Class 3A all-tournament team at the girls state basketball tournament last week in Des Moines.  Beall stepped up huge to help Ballard reach a state championship game for the second year in a row. She put up 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.7 assists per game during the tournament and made several key defensive and hustle plays. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week
DES MOINES, IA
#Highschoolsports#Hartland#Parma Western#Rockford
Amest Tribune

Five Bombers named all-RRC in girls basketball: Brooke Loewe, Meg Rietz are unanimous picks

Five members of the Ballard girls basketball team were given all-Raccoon River Conference honors after leading Ballard to the conference championship in 2021-2022. Seniors Brooke Loewe, Meg Rietz and Kylie Rigby and juniors Lily Beall and Lily Hillebrand were the five Bombers selected by the conference coaches. Bomber coach Kelly Anderson was named...
GILBERT, IA

