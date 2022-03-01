Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGC to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Count USF coach Jeff Scott among the supporters of finding a way to pay Florida high school coaches more. Scott spoke at the FL Coaches Coalition Clinic at The Westshore Grand late last month. Part of the clinic was focused on an initiative by the Florida Coalition For Higher Coaching Salaries to, as the name suggests, increase salaries for prep coaches.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference returns to Brooklyn this week, not quite the college basketball powerhouse it has historically been. The ACC Tournament starts Tuesday at Barclays Center, with just two teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25. No. 7 Duke is the top seed heading into the most tradition-rich of the conference tournaments.
The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
Ballard junior girls basketball player Lily Beall is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week.
Beall was one of two Bombers, along with all-state senior Brooke Loewe, to be named to the Class 3A all-tournament team at the girls state basketball tournament last week in Des Moines.
Beall stepped up huge to help Ballard reach a state championship game for the second year in a row. She put up 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.7 assists per game during the tournament and made several key defensive and hustle plays.
This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Comments / 0