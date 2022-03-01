ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley Fire Department swears in new fire chief

By Will Wixey
 6 days ago
Credit: Spokane Valley Fire Department via Twitter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Frank Soto Jr. took the Oath of Office as the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s newest fire chief.

He was sworn into office during the SVFD’s Board of Fire Commissioners meeting Monday.

“Congratulations Chief Soto,” said Board of Fire Commissioner member, Brian Asmus. “I am really looking forward to working with you.”

“Congratulation Frank Soto Jr on your appointment as Fire Chief,” said Board Chair Patrick Burch. “I look forward to the many years to come working with you and having you take this

department farther than it’s ever been.”

Soto is replacing former SVFD Fire Chief Bryan Collins, who retired after nine years of service. SVFD said it looks forward to Soto’s leadership and direction and welcomes him to the department.

“I take the Oath of Office as Fire Chief for this community as one of the greatest responsibilities of my career,” tweeted Soto Jr. “I look forward to continuing the best fire safety practices this department upholds and to serving the good people of the communities I have taken an oath to serve.”

