Texans should consider Georgia linebacker Quay Walker in Round 2 of 2022 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans’ 4-13 record earned them favorable draft positioning, not just in Round 1 with the No. 3 overall pick, but throughout the entire 2022 NFL draft.

It also helped that Houston’s general manager wasn’t also their coach and traded future top-50 picks to cover for poor talent development along the offensive line.

No matter what the Texans do at No. 3 overall, whether it is take a dynamic safety, a dominant edge rusher, or a proven tackle, No. 37 overall in Round 2 is another chance for Houston to add a key piece to their defense.

According to Daniel Jeremiah from the NFL Network, who released his top-50 prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the 40th-best prospect is Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, and he would be right where the Texans are picking in the second round.

Walker is an enormous off-ball linebacker (6-4, 240) with a nice blend of speed and physicality. In coverage, he is fluid and plenty fast enough to match up with tight ends and running backs. In zone coverage, he doesn’t have great anticipation, but once he diagnoses what’s happening, he closes quickly. When he rushes off the edge, he doesn’t have much of a plan — but his speed/effort is outstanding. He is a violent run defender; he attacks blockers, thuds off them and makes plays. He has exceptional burst and range on plays to the perimeter. Overall, Walker is a size/speed, run-and-hit linebacker with his best football still ahead of him.

Houston already has a decent coverage linebacker in Garret Wallow. Adding Walker would give the Texans a younger, more athletic linebacker tandem — a contrast to the downhill thumping duo they had a couple seasons ago in Benardrick McKinney and Zach Cunningham.

New coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme excelled in Chicago with the help of Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher. The Texans need to find similarly athletic linebackers to help Smith’s scheme take another step in 2022.

#Texans#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Tampa 2#American Football#The Nfl Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions full mock draft v5.0: Post-combine edition

Now that the preeminent event of NFL draft season is in the books, it’s time to update the Detroit Lions 2022 mock draft. The scouting combine in Indianapolis shook things up a bit with workouts both good and bad, official player measurements, interviews and medicals, as well as the chance for those of us in attendance to get direct access to NFL decision-makers and pick their brains a bit.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers expected to have interest in free agent OLB Uchenna Nwosu

The Green Bay Packers appear to be highly interested in the group of soon-to-be free-agent pass-rushers. In addition to being one of the teams interested in veteran Von Miller, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are also expected to have interest in free agent Uchenna Nwosu, a 25-year-old edge rusher from the Los Angeles Chargers, per Wilson.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Damone Clark's draft stock on the rise after impressive combine showing?

Though most of the conversation around former LSU players in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft has centered around likely first-round cornerback prospect Derek Stingley Jr. However, he didn’t participate in drills at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as he’s still recovering from a Lisfranc fracture, and that allowed a different LSU prospect to steal the show: linebacker Damone Clark.
NFL
