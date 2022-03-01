ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther 2’ Leak Reveals Unexpected New MCU Location

By Kyle Burlingame
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuerto Rico is reported to be the new filming location for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Black Panther is one of Marvel Studios’ most successful films as it earned $1.3 billion dollars. It is also the only Marvel Studios film to be nominated for Best Picture, but Marvel is pushing to...

insidethemagic.net

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Panther #4

Shuri’s life hangs in the balance, and with T’Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T’Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin’s ringleader finally been caught?!. LEGACY #201. Written by: John Ridley. Art by: Ibrahim Moustafa, Juann...
Collider

'The Black Phone': New Poster Reveals the Film's Ominous Namesake

Scott Derrickson's upcoming horror film The Black Phone received a new Finnish poster that seems to have taken a page from one of the director's previous films. Where the film's other poster evokes those 1970s and 1980s vibes that are all the rage these days, the Finnish poster instead calls back to Sinister for inspiration, complete with grimy gray walls with black streaks, and the titular black phone waiting for Mason Thames' character to pick it up. It harkens back to the iconic poster for Derrickson's previous work which saw Ashley Oswalt (Clare Foley) drawing on the wall and revealing the sinister (pun intended) face of Bughuul.
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige on Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange: "You've Become the Anchor of the MCU"

When Iron Man first arrived, he became a driving force in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe that until after his death in the Avengers: Endgame, his legacy continued. However, now that Tony Stark is no longer in the franchise, Kevin Feige recognized Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Strange as the new key player saying “You’ve become the anchor of the MCU.”
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Leaked Toys Reveal New Lightsabers

The first Star Wars merchandise for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series may have been revealed!. The premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi is still a few months away but fans are already digging for new information about the highly anticipated Star Wars series. So it's no surprise that the first images of upcoming merchandise for the show have been leaked. Interestingly, the awesome toys may confirm new lightsabers for both the Jedi Master and Darth Vader!
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals New Skin for Spider-Man's Mary Jane Watson

A new Fortnite leak has revealed what appears to be a new skin for Spider-Man's Mary Jane Watson. This isn't the first time that Mary Jane has been referenced in leaks, but it is the first good look at the in-game skin for the character. Exactly when this version of MJ might join the video game is unclear, but it is worth noting that a new season is on the horizon and expected to launch this month.
digitalspy.com

Taskmaster launches unexpected new spinoff

Taskmaster has launched its own worldwide streaming service: Taskmaster Supermax+. It's the first time a standalone show has launched its own subscription video platform, as opposed to a company creating the online service. The streamer aims to combine its iconic game show with international versions as well as unseen specials,...
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
