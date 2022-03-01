ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Burger on the Current Landscape of CAR T-Cell Therapy in CLL

By Jan A. Burger, MD, PhD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Jan A. Burger, MD, PhD, discusses the current landscape of CAR T-cell therapy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Jan A. Burger, MD, PhD, tenured professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

BioNTech and Medigene Link Up for Solid Tumor T-Cell Treatments

BioNTech and Medigene announced a global agreement to develop T-cell immunotherapies against cancer. The three-year collaboration will focus on multiple solid tumor targets. Medigene, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, will receive an upfront payment of EUR 26 million, followed by research funding throughout the collaboration and possible milestone payments “up to a triple-digit million EUR amount” for sales on products developed as a result of the collaboration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Evolution of therapy for limited stage diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), with limited-stage DLBCL defined as stage I or II disease. Risk stratification, initial treatment options, and relapse patterns are distinct from advanced-stage DLBCL, but there is limited data on the impact of biologic features on outcome. Patients have excellent outcomes, with ~90% survival at 2"‰years. Over the past several years, sequential prospective trials and large registry studies have evaluated the optimal number of chemotherapy cycles and implemented PET-adapted approaches to reduce the need for radiotherapy. Special consideration must still be given to cases of bulky disease, extranodal disease, fully resected scenarios, and adverse biologic features such as high-grade B-cell lymphoma with double/triple hit rearrangements. This review presents the evolution of a modern management approach, with a discussion of recent treatment-defining studies.
CANCER
Healthline

FDA Approves New CAR T Cancer Therapy for Form of Multiple Myeloma

Federal regulators have approved a new CAR T cancer drug as a treatment for certain forms of multiple myeloma. Cancer experts say the approval of cilta-cel will provide more options for people who have not responded successfully to other treatments for multiple myeloma. CAR T treatments use a person’s genetically...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A speed limit could be a breakthrough for stem cell therapy

A totipotent cell is a single cell that can give rise to a new organism, if given appropriate maternal support. Totipotent cells have many properties, but we do not know all of them yet. Researchers at Helmholtz Munich have now made a new discovery. "We found out that in totipotent...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Therapy#Health Science#Cll#Albert Ludwigs University#School Of Medicine#Asct
Nature.com

Rapid manufacturing of non-activated potent CAR T cells

Chimaeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can generate durable clinical responses in B-cell haematologic malignancies. The manufacturing of these T cells typically involves their activation, followed by viral transduction and expansion ex vivo for at least 6"‰days. However, the activation and expansion of CAR T cells leads to their progressive differentiation and the associated loss of anti-leukaemic activity. Here we show that functional CAR T cells can be generated within 24"‰hours from T cells derived from peripheral blood without the need for T-cell activation or ex vivo expansion, and that the efficiency of viral transduction in this process is substantially influenced by the formulation of the medium and the surface area-to-volume ratio of the culture vessel. In mouse xenograft models of human leukaemias, the rapidly generated non-activated CAR T cells exhibited higher anti-leukaemic in vivo activity per cell than the corresponding activated CAR T cells produced using the standard protocol. The rapid manufacturing of CAR T cells may reduce production costs and broaden their applicability.
HEALTH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Definitive therapy reasonable for this patient

Dear Dr. Roach: What is the endgame of hyperthyroidism? I am a 54-year-old female, diagnosed in September 2020 with hyperthyroidism due to Graves’ disease. My endocrinologist started me on 10 mg of methimazole and 100 mg of metoprolol daily (my heart rate was above 100 beats per minute). I...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell, single-organoid phenotypic landscapes

A droplet microfluidic system enables deterministic capture and subsequent sequencing and analysis of single-cell transcriptomes from organoids and other small, individual tissue samples. Biological organization emerges in multicellular systems through the push-and-pull interactions of each individual cell. There are enumerable scenarios in biological and biomedical research where one would want...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The body fights infection amidst 'waves' of regulatory CD4+ T cells

Every kind of T cell has a job to do. A healthy immune system makes sure no T cell oversteps. A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists shows that a specialized subset of CD4+ T cells, called Tregs, jump into action early during an infection. Tregs are important because they keep infection-fighting CD8+ "killer" T cells from accidentally harming too many healthy cells.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
technologynetworks.com

Improving the “Memory” of T Cells To Boost Vaccine Immune Response

A key transcription factor in T-cell immunology is crucial to the immune system’s “memory” in recognizing threats it has already faced before – and it may be possible to improve this immunological memory in vaccines, according to a new paper by scientists at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SUMOylation of PDPK1 Is required to maintain glycolysis-dependent CD4 T-cell homeostasis

The immune system is finely tuned to fight against infections, eradicate neoplasms, and prevent autoimmunity. Protein posttranslational modification (PTM) constitutes a molecular layer of regulation to guarantee the proper intensity of immune response. Herein, we report that UBC9-mediated protein SUMOylation plays an essential role in peripheral CD4 T-cell proliferation, but without a perceptible impact on T-cell polarization. Both conventional T-cell (Tcon) and regulatory T-cell (Treg) maintenance are differentially affected, which was likely caused by a shared deficit in cell glycolytic metabolism. Mechanistically, PDPK1 (3-phosphoinositide-dependent protein-kinase 1) was identified as a novel SUMOylation substrate, which occurred predominantly at lysine 299 (K299) located within the protein-kinase domain. Loss of PDPK1 SUMOylation impeded its autophosphorylation at serine 241 (S241), thereby leading to hypoactivation of downstream mTORC1 signaling coupled with incompetence of cell proliferation. Altogether, our results revealed a novel regulatory mechanism in peripheral CD4 T-cell homeostatic proliferation, which involves SUMOylation regulation of PDPK1"“mTORC1 signaling-mediated glycolytic process.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover new subsets of CD4+ 'helper' T cells

T cells play important roles in helping to fight infections and cancers—and they can also drive autoimmune diseases. Now researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered new genes in CD4+ "helper" T cell subset that are linked to risk of autoimmune diseases. As they work to...
CANCER
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Rolling Stone

Dr. Bronner’s Offers Employees Ketamine-Assisted Therapy

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Bronner’s — the “Magic Soaps” company long-adored by hippies and hipsters — is helping its employees take advantage of new advances in psychedelic therapy. The company, which has donated widely to drug decriminalization and research efforts, has become the first to partner with its healthcare provider, the non-profit Enthea, to give employees access to ketamine-assisted therapy. The new plan went into effect at the beginning of January, with employees able to take advantage of ketamine medicine sessions combined with specialized counseling and therapy services (21 employees have already signed up for the treatments,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tu Salud

Music Therapy Eases Pain in People with Sickle Cell Disease

People with sickle cell disease (SCD) who participated in music therapy were better able to cope with pain and manage their lives, according to a new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health. Many people with SCD face serious health challenges and may have trouble managing their lives, which...
MUSIC
technologynetworks.com

Engineering Regulatory T Cells As Living Drugs With Dr. Leonardo Ferreira

For this week's episode of Teach Me in 10, we're joined by Dr. Leonardo Ferreira, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina and the Hollings Cancer Center. Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is the most common form of diabetes in infants and adolescents. It occurs...
CANCER
biospace.com

J&J, Legend Introduce New CAR-T Therapy to Multiple Myeloma Market

Johnson & Johnson’s partner, Legend Biotech, has been awarded U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, Carvykti, for the treatment of multiple myeloma. CAR-T therapy represents a growing field of medicine used to treat patients with few or no other options. Legend...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy