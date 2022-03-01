Dr. Burger on the Current Landscape of CAR T-Cell Therapy in CLL

Chimaeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can generate durable clinical responses in B-cell haematologic malignancies. The manufacturing of these T cells typically involves their activation, followed by viral transduction and expansion ex vivo for at least 6"‰days. However, the activation and expansion of CAR T cells leads to their progressive differentiation and the associated loss of anti-leukaemic activity. Here we show that functional CAR T cells can be generated within 24"‰hours from T cells derived from peripheral blood without the need for T-cell activation or ex vivo expansion, and that the efficiency of viral transduction in this process is substantially influenced by the formulation of the medium and the surface area-to-volume ratio of the culture vessel. In mouse xenograft models of human leukaemias, the rapidly generated non-activated CAR T cells exhibited higher anti-leukaemic in vivo activity per cell than the corresponding activated CAR T cells produced using the standard protocol. The rapid manufacturing of CAR T cells may reduce production costs and broaden their applicability.

