ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada Relaxes Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

By From the Editor
AFAR
AFAR
 6 days ago

British Columbia's beautiful mountains and lakes are now easier to get to. As of February 28, Canada is accepting negative COVID antigen tests—not just PCR tests—to enter the country. After reopening its doors to vaccinated U.S. travelers on August 9, 2021 (and to all vaccinated international travelers...

www.afar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Maui Will No Longer Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test for Indoor Venues

The Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped its vaccine or test requirement for indoor spaces like restaurants and bars, the mayor's office has announced. The new policy, which went into effect this week, will now allow people to enter restaurants, bars, and gyms without showing any COVID-19-related documentation. Previously, Maui required people to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Canada#Covid
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
AFAR

Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers

Italy's beautiful towns are now easier for all to reach. Effective March 1, Italy has joined other European countries that have recently dropped the pretravel testing requirement for vaccinated travelers. A new easing of Italian travel restrictions makes travel to the country much simpler, just in time for the spring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFAR

Australia Is Reopening to Vaccinated Travelers This Month

It will have been about 704 days since the borders shut to defend against the COVID crisis—but who’s counting?. Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travelers from February 21 in a further relaxation of pandemic restrictions announced Monday. Australia imposed some of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Cayman Islands relaxes arrival testing for some vaccinated visitors

It's getting easier to visit the crystal beaches of the Cayman Islands. The country's government announced it will allow some vaccinated visitors to skip post-arrival testing. If your vaccination status can be securely verified, the Cayman Islands will remove a significant hurdle to your beach vacation. You no longer require you to undergo post-arrival testing on day 2. 5 and 7 of your visit.
WORLD
AFAR

Post-Omicron Travel Trends Reveal Major Shifts in Pandemic Attitudes

After weathering another winter spike in COVID cases, travelers are planning 2022 trips with a fervor unlike anything we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic. Last month, like countless Americans, my family finally received the dreaded, unwanted guest into our home: COVID came for a visit. My three-year-old preschool-attending daughter tested positive first, followed by my husband, then me. Four of us (including our vaccinated five-year-old son, who somehow never tested positive) entered a two-week home quarantine, thanks to a very inconvenient domino effect of cases. The kids remained healthy and full of toddlerish energy, while my husband and I—both boosted—hobbled along with a patchwork of cold-like symptoms, fatigue, and brain fog. Some days were easier than others.
TRAVEL
AFAR

Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights with Fares From $78

The airline is adding five new U.S. cities to its route network beginning this spring. Budget carrier Swoop, an offshoot of Canada’s WestJet, is launching a major expansion of its service to the United States, with introductory one-way fares to five new U.S. cities starting at $78. The airline...
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy