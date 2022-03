Jorge Masvidal opens up on being thrown out of American Top Team years ago. Jorge Masvidal will be fighting his former teammate Colby Covington on Saturday night at UFC 272. These two have a long history together. At first, they were friends, and now they are enemies. At one time they were roommates and now they are promising harm to one another. When their relationship began to fall apart they were still both training at American Top Team in Florida.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO