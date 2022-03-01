ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Minister Returns From Europe

 6 days ago

WAAY-TV

North Alabama residents prepare for uncertainty from Ukraine, Russia war

As the world looks toward Eastern Europe to see how the conflict will unfold, people are preparing for the possible repercussions right here in North Alabama. Bullet & Barrel in Huntsville is more than 5,000 miles away from the war happening in Ukraine, but over the weekend, they saw gun and ammunition sales quadruple.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Ukrainian refugee finds shelter in North Alabama after epic escape out of war zone

A North Alabama church family gathered Wednesday evening to welcome a refugee from Ukraine, forced to flee her country due to Russia's invasion. Kate Gladkykh is an Ukrainian translator from the city of Kharkiv- currently under a brutal attack by Russian forces. The translator arrived at Huntsville International Airport after a days long evacuation out of Ukraine. She fled via two trains, a car ride with a stranger who gave her a ride the rest of the way to border, and finally three flights and shelter indefinitely in North Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama seeks to remove racist language from Constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state’s 121-year-old Constitution. The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 94-0 for the resolution that removes the lingering Jim Crow language. The resolution now moves to the Alabama Senate. If approved, it would go before voters in November. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Ivey declares Wednesday a ‘Day of Prayer for Ukraine’

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing unrest as Ukrainians fight to protect their homeland, Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Wednesday as a “Day of Prayer for Ukraine.”. “Alabama stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight to protect their country and...
ALABAMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS

