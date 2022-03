Joenel Aguero did not have to think long about it. A mid January trip to get out of New England and spend a week in Honolulu was a no-brainer. So with it, the Polynesian Bowl added one of the top players in the nation to its 2023 game when the Danvers (Mass.) St. John's standout committed to the game.

