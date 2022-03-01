No. 11 City boys basketball grinds out 50-39 win over No. 9 Milford Mill in 3A North Region I semifinal

City’s K’Won Johnson, left, trying to evade Milford Mill’s Andrew Rhenbottom, scored six points to help the Knights beat the Millers, 50-39, in a Class 3A North Region I semifinal Monday night. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The City boys basketball team had some flashes of good offense against visiting Milford Mill in Monday’s Class 3A North Region I semifinal game.

But when it came down to continuing their season, the No. 11 Knights banked on defense to pull through.

Freshman guard Trent Egbiremolen scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, helping provide an advantage the Knights’ defense wouldn’t surrender in closing out a 50-39 win over the No. 9 Millers.

The Knights improved to 18-2 and will travel to Baltimore City rival No. 15 Patterson — a 62-59 winner over Poly — in Wednesday’s regional final. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Camerin Horton scored 14 points and Kyree Smith added 10 for City.

“We just want to know that we still have games to play,” said Horton, a junior forward. “Build our confidence, not get too high, not get too low and we know what the goal is at the end.”

In Monday’s first quarter, Egbiremolen started a 12-0 run with consecutive 3-pointers and Horton added to it with an inside basket and two free throws for a 14-3 lead.

After Egbiremolen added a 3-point play and another long 3-pointer in the second quarter, the Knights led 27-16 at the break.

The Millers were able to get on track with an 8-0 run in the third to cut the lead to 34-28 on Andrew Rheubottom’s follow basket with 2:01 left in the third, but the Knights responded. Horton ended the run with an inside basket off an inbounds play and made two free throws to bring the lead back up to 38-28 before the end of the quarter.

After a steal and layup from Egbiremolen in the opening minute of the fourth quarter made it 40-30, the Knights went more than five minutes without a point, but the Millers (14-2) could only make up three points during the stretch. Rheubottom finished with a team-high 14 points and delivered a strong game on the boards. Senior point guard Sammy Scott had 10 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Coach Ryan Smith didn’t hesitate when asked what was most frustrating about the season-ending loss.

“Easy — missed shots,” he said. “I don’t know how many layups we missed. ... We can’t miss layups.

“We’ll work on it and next year is next year. This year is over, but they had a good year. We played 16 and we won 14 of them, so I can’t be mad.”

The Knights didn’t play Patterson in the regular season, but it shouldn’t take long Wednesday to renew a quality Baltimore City rivalry. In beating Poly on Monday to improve to 19-2, the Clippers had four players reach double figures, led by 16 points from Caleb Burgess.

“We saw them in the fall league, so we’re pretty familiar with their personnel,” City coach Omarr Smith said. “It should be a good one. I think from top to bottom, we may have a better team — that’s what I told my guys today. So it’s going to take a total team effort from my guys and if we do the things we do well, I’m confident we’ll come out victorious.”

MM: McGhee 2, Scott 10, Rheubottom 14, Hale 4, Green 3, Russell 4, Howard 2. Totals: 15 8-12 39

C: Egbiremolen 17, Horton 14, Smith 10, K. Johnson 6, H. Johnson 3. Totals: 17 13-19 50

Half: C, 27-16