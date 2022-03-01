High school varsity basketball playoff roundup (Feb. 28)

A roundup of varsity action. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school playoff action on Monday, Feb. 28.

Boys basketball

Class 4A

Arundel 76, Old Mill 60: Karris Scott poured in 33 points to lead No. 2 seed Arundel past No. 3 Old Mill. Messiah Anderson chipped in 17 points for the Wildcats, while Azim Sana finished with 11 points and seven blocks. Arundel raced out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

The Wildcats earn the right to challenge top-seed Meade on Wednesday for the regional championship.

South River 71, Broadneck 58: The Seahawks, fourth-seeded in 4A East Region II, advanced to Wednesday’s championship game with a win over the No. 1 Bruins. Cash Herndon poured in 31 points for South River. Tra Timmons chipped in 18 points and Blake Burrows finished with 12.

The Bruins were led by Tromaine Jones with 24 points and10 rebounds. Jordan Brown had 13 and Josh Ehrlich had eight points and six assists.

North Point 56, Severna Park 51: North Point, the 4A East Region II second seed, got past the Falcons behind a balanced offense. Chrisman Taylor led North Point with 13 points, Devin Little scored 12 and Mason Campbell chipped in 10. For Severna Park, Declan Fox led with 18 points and nine assists. Gus Bachmann and Liam Clearly each finished with seven points.

North Point will host South River on Wednesday in the region championship.

Class 3A

Patterson 62, Poly 59: The host Clippers had four players reach double figures with Caleb Burgess leading the way with 16 points while adding nine rebounds in the 3A North Region I semifinal.

Jose Sabastro had 13 points; John Thomas added 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Dawon Williams finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Patterson hosts City at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the regional final.

Centennial 46, Howard 38: With the score tied at 28 entering the final quarter, the second-seed Eagles turned it on in the fourth to advance to the 3A East Region I final on Wednesday against top-seed Marriotts Ridge. Tyler Longwell led Centennial with 11 points, four of which came in the final quarter. Ty Beck-Winter scored eight points, while both Charlie Crabtree and Adrien Nyom chipped in seven. Ethan Maokhamphiou led Howard with 11 points, while Ajani Cole added nine points. The Lions struggled in the final quarter, outscored 18-10.

Class 2A

Southern 54, Winters Mill 46: Larry Bulluck scored 16 points to lead the second-seeded Bulldogs past No. 3 Winters Mill in their 2A West Region I semifinal. Chris Thomas added 11 points and Andrew Straight chipped in nine. Winters Mill was led by Tyler Sabad with 13 points. David Johnson was right behind him with 12.

Southern will host No. 4 Liberty in Wednesday’s regional final; the Lions upset No. 1 Century on Monday.

Williamsport 49, Glenelg 45: The second-seeded Wildcats advanced to the 2A West Region II final with a hard-fought victory. Senior Jevon Yarbrough scored seven of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to clinch a regional final berth. The Wildcats came back from a 28-19 halftime deficit, outscoring Glenelg 17-6 in the third quarter. Glenelg struggled in the second half offensively as Eric Seidlich scored a team-high 17 points. The Wildcats slowed down Howard County leading scorer Bisi Owens as he finished with 12 points.

Fallston 56, Rising Sun 46: The Cougars (13-7) got 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals from Dylan Wheeler to beat the visiting Tigers (8-13) in a 2A East Region I semifinal. Dylan Kreis added eight points, five rebounds and four steals, while Luke Wolff had 10 points and eight boards.

Class 1A

Francis Scott Key 49, Pikesville 48: With the top-seeded Eagles were down three and time running out in its 1A South Region I semifinal, FSK’s Jaeden Heiser grabbed an offensive rebound of an errant 3-pointer, and was fouled going for a putback. He made the first foul shot, but intentionally missed the second. Elijah Harris pulled down the offensive rebound, passed off to Logan Milstreed who hit the game-winner as the final buzzer sounded.

Milstreed finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Liam McGrath backed him with 15 points, including hitting 7 of 8 foul shots in the fourth quarter. Pikesville was led by Dante Hickman Jr. with 15 points.

No. 7 Lake Clifton 84, Lewis 47: In a 1A North Region II semifinal, Quinton Moore finished with a game-high 29 points, and Myles McDuffie and Davon Mosley both had 21 in the comfortable win. The Lakers improve to 17-1 and will host Coppin Academy — a 50-42 winner over Benjamin Franklin — in Wednesday’s Region final.

Havre de Grace 63, Joppatowne 50: The host Warriors (13-6) beat the Mariners (11-8) in a 1A East Region I semifinal. Dominik McKenney-George had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, while Will Lawder added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Braydyn Malloy had 11 points and six rebounds and Quintin Daniels had 10 rebounds.

Patterson Mill 88, Kent County 50: The Huskies (19-2) rolled over the Trojans (9-12) in a 1A East Section I semifinal. Kyle Luddy had another huge game with 36 points and Drew Pape added 22 points. Tyree Wilson contributed 16 points. Jayden Reid led Kent with 25 points.

Patterson Mill will host Havre de Grace in Wednesday’s section final. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com , timschwartz@baltsun.com , jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com , or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.