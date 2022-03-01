ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Explains Why ‘1883’ Is Only One Season: “I Created This Peek Through Time, One Specific Journey”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5iHw_0eRrC7XZ00

That’s a wrap… well, sorta.

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883, our first chronological look at the Dutton family and how they made their way from Texas, to settle in the great state of Montana, is officially in the books.

Granted, there will be some bonus episodes coming in the future, perhaps something to bridge the gap a little between 1883 and the upcoming series 1932, but for all intents and purposes there will not be a second season of 1883.

Yellowstone producer David Glasser confirmed 1883 was one and done, and that 1932 will essentially serve as the “second season,” or next chapter in the story, but now, the genius behind the story himself is weighing in as well.

Mr. Taylor Sheridan.

The busiest man in television sat down with Deadline to discuss the Season finale of 1883, crafting the Dutton story, why he chose to tell the story this way, and more.

But much like Glasser, Sheridan confirmed that there will not be a second season of 1883, and that all of these prequel series are designed to give you a small peak back in time…. not the entire story from beginning to end:

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t.

I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore. On to the next peek through the window.

I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits. Yes for those fans of ‘Yellowstone,’ there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone.

I like that model. For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

1883 was one peek through time in the Dutton story, and 1932 will be the next peek through time at the Dutton story.

So for Sheridan, while it’s technically a spinoff since it points back towards his flagship series, Yellowstone, he likes to tell stories that can stand on their own.

If you’ve seen 1883, you understand why:

“Yeah, peek through a different window into a different era. Again, I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots.

My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”

And as far as Elsa (Isabel May) and Shea (Sam Elliott), and the death and destruction from the Season Finale goes, Sheridan says it was all part of the plan… a plan that he shared with all of us in the very first episode:

“The goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode to Elsa and Shea.

And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen.

To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one. We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did.

A rollercoaster indeed, and play with your expectations? Definitely…

Ultimately, 1883 was the beautiful, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking miniseries that many of us hoped it would be. Some might even argue that it’s better than Yellowstone.

But if one thing is clear, this is just the beginning of the Dutton story.

Comments / 35

Skip Wilson
6d ago

I absolutely loved 1883.... perfectly done... if that was the end of that story, let it be the end, don't mess it up

Reply(1)
7
Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!t
6d ago

Hated the ending, but Sheridan did tell us in the first scene in the first episode of 1883. I was waiting on it, but hoping it was a dream sequence or something. Hate also to see it end. Wanted to see the Duttons build Yellowstone from 1883 to 1932 & 1932 to 2022. Fillmthat gap from 1883 -1932.

Reply
4
Biden is the real life Mr Magoo
6d ago

Show was amazing it was nice not to see any politics on tv again

Reply(14)
14
Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Here’s Everyone Who Died in Devastating Finale

“1883” fans, get your tissue boxes ready for the stunning season finale of Taylor Sheridan’s incredible prequel series. WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the season finale of “1883,” which dropped on Paramount Plus on Sunday, Feb. 27. We’ve seen several characters die throughout the show. Many...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Date Window Revealed

Yellowstone fans are desperate to know when Season 5 will premiere, and now a release date window has been revealed. Variety spoke with executive producer David Glasser about all things Yellowstone, and reported that the EP indicated filming for Season 5 would begin in May, and the series could debut sometime in the fall. "It's the prime of the show," Glasser said of where the show's narrative is currently. "I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: How Margaret Dutton Issues Same Exact Threat Beth Dutton Does in ‘Yellowstone’

The Dutton women are not easily shaken. That goes for both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” Both Margaret and Elsa Dutton demonstrate their strong will and spicy attitude. Especially when someone crosses them. This is the same for Beth Dutton of “Yellowstone.” And recently, a fan page caught an interesting take: Beth and Margaret Dutton make the exact same threat.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Dad Starred in Two Beloved Action Films

One of the many breakout stars of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is following in his father’s footsteps. “Yellowstone” fans know Hauser as the tough-as-nails cowboy and Dutton family enforcer, Rip Wheeler. Hauser’s father is beloved actor and director Gerald Dwight “Wings” Hauser, who made a nice career for himself. The elder Hauser is most known for his roles in “A Soldier’s Story” and “Tough Guys Don’t Dance” with the latter earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Glasser
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Television
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Immediately Ran To Taylor Sheridan When He Learned of Ennis’ Fate

1883 star Eric Nelsen couldn’t believe it when he read the final script for the show. He ran directly to creator Taylor Sheridan when he learned of his character’s fate. So far, 1883 has been everything we’ve wanted it to be. The spinoff to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone has an incredible story, a star-studded cast, and best of all? It is completely authentic to the time. It’s exactly what comes to mind when you think about a must-watch television show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon Discusses Ditching LA to ‘Take a Break From Acting’

Long before she joined the ranks of the “Yellowstone” cast, star Jen Landon took a sort of sabbatical out at a cattle ranch in Montana. It’s not something you’d expect from a seasoned actress and daughter of Michael Landon. But as she explained on The Johnny Dare Morning Show, Landon wanted to take a break from acting for a while. This was years before “Yellowstone,” sometime between 2012 and 2013.
B105

Sam Elliott on ‘Yellowstone’? ‘I Passed’

If you ever thought Sam Elliott would fit right in with the modern day Duttons on Yellowstone, you're not alone. Creator Taylor Sheridan offered the 1883 star a part on the Kevin Costner-led show a year ago, before negotiating with him to play Shea Brennan, a 19th century trail leader.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Hot Take: Is Rip Wheeler the Real Villain of the Show?

Of all the outstanding characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” perhaps the most beloved is Rip Wheeler. Played by Hollywood star Cole Hauser, Rip came to the Dutton family as a young orphan. With his incredible work ethic and strong skill set, Rip quickly rose up the ranks on “Yellowstone” Ranch. In present day, he is John Dutton’s right-hand man in more ways than one. He oversees the ranch’s bunkhouse crew and is a more than capable cowboy himself. But Rip’s true value comes from his role as the Dutton family’s enforcer. Ruthless and unopposed to violence, Rip does away with the family’s enemies by any means necessary.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Barely Got Through ‘Devastating’ Finale: We Were ‘Blubbering’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the finale of “1883,” streaming now on Paramount Plus. Following the penultimate episode, fans of “1883” feared that the end was near for Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton — and unfortunately, they were right. Following an arrow wound to her liver, Isabel died in her dad’s (Tim McGraw) arms after an emotional goodbye to both him and her mother, Margaret (Faith Hill). The episode took the audience — and the stars — on a wrenching journey. McGraw and Hill, who are married with three daughters, opened up...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

103K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy