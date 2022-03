Today, we at the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA are kicking off our annual giving campaign. The campaign is one of the biggest ways the community can support all the great work the YMCA does. The Kannapolis YMCA gave over $186,000 in scholarship support in 2021 alone. The volunteers and staff at the YMCA work tirelessly to help support all those who need help in the community and this is a great chance to give back. From children’s camps to the Corey Lajoie Kickball Klassic, it truly takes the cooperation of community partners and volunteers to help promote and spread the great work of the YMCA.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO