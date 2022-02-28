ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Being Multicultural is Not a Luxury: A Strategy for Teaching and Learning in a Racist Society

By Ricardo Guthrie
jackcentral.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience of growing up Afro-Latino in the 1960s reminds me that being multicultural is not a luxury — even today, in the “twenty-tens” and the post-Civil Rights era of inclusion, diversity and equity. In the classroom, as in the larger society, however, the racial and cultural dynamics of exclusion and...

www.jackcentral.org

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Celebrating Black History: Teaching & learning about Black history

It’s one thing to acknowledge February as Black History Month; it’s another to open a book and learn. That learning is what’s happening in North Dakota schools and schools across the nation, amid what have been difficult times. “A professor at Bismarck State College spoke history and that appealed to me because I think history […]
BISMARCK, ND
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Litigation Lessons I Learned From Teaching Sixth Grade

Unlike everyone in my immediate family, never did I imagine that I would be a teacher at some point in my career. As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a lawyer. So much so that I competed in nearly 100 debate tournaments and speech contests (including in Latin). Law school seemed like the logical next step for me after undergrad.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

AP sources: Venezuela frees at least one jailed American

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — The Venezuelan government freed at least one jailed American on Tuesday night as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration, which is looking to undercut support for Russia in Latin America. A nongovernmental group that tracks arbitrary detentions and another person...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Nursing School#Christmas#Family History#United States Citizenship#Racial Injustice#Racism#Afro Latino#Black And Latino#African American#Guatemalan#Catholic School
IndieWire

Disney CEO Addresses ‘Disappointment’ at Not Acknowledging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek assured staff members on March 7 that the corporation “unequivocally” supports LGBTQ+ rights, despite donating to “Don’t Say Gay” bill backers for years. “I want to be crystal clear,” Chapek wrote in an internal memo shared with media outlets. “I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

George Washington had secret son with enslaved woman, family claims

George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and first US president, fathered a child with one of his family’s slaves, descendants of the woman claim.At some point between 1784 and 1785, Washington had a child with Venus, an enslaved person belonging to Hannah Washington, the widow of George Washington’s brother Augustine, descendants say.The child, West Ford, would go on to work at the Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for much of his life, and would go on in 1833 to found Gum Springs, one of the oldest surviving freedmen’s villages in the country.Linda Allen Hollis, Ford’s 70-year-old great-great-great-grandaughter, said “the old...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Primetimer

90 Day Fiancé has become a "vehicle for real-life grief" amid the war in Ukraine

The hit TLC reality show and its many spinoffs may be trashy, but it's also the most prominent American show to regularly feature Ukrainians. "Despite its obvious contrivances, xenophobic tropes and unrepentant trashiness, the TLC programming pillar has inadvertently become a rather moving medium through which some Americans with no other connection to Eastern Europe have become emotionally invested in the war in Ukraine," says Inkoo Kang, noting that fans have expressed concern for 90 Day Fiancé stars on Reddit, Facebook and Instagram. "Because so few U.S. programs involve other countries, 90 Day Fiancé may well offer the most consistent Ukrainian presence on mainstream television," Kang adds. "That’s not necessarily a positive, as the franchise tends to play up cultural or ethnic stereotypes much more than it challenges them: Latin American women are portrayed as fiery, Caribbean men as unfaithful and Middle Eastern men as sexually dysfunctional or reactionary. The majority of the Ukrainian women featured on the franchise — among them Alla Ryan (nee Fedoruk) from Season 4 and the mysterious 'Maria' and 'Lana' from Before the 90 Days’s third and fourth seasons, respectively — have been depicted as brutally blunt and unsentimentally practical, if not, as with the latter two, outright scammers. Only Yara Zaya, of the original show’s eighth season, has bucked the trend, coming off as a worldly if spoiled young woman who met her now-husband, Jovi Dufren, on an app for travelers. None of the Ukrainians on 90 Day Fiancé would be considered fan favorites, even for a franchise like this one, where the viewership often rallies around the foreign fraudsters instead of their dopey or entitled American marks...But it probably matters more that the Ukrainians on the show were people we were introduced to in relatively lighthearted contexts."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy