Lakers' Austin Reaves: Probable for Tuesday

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
Allen Iverson was one of the most polarizing players in the NBA during his active days. The Philadelphia 76ers had a strong personality and wasn't shy to show it, which more often than not didn't sit well with the league executives, especially former commissioner David Stern. AI was a big-time...
Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
The Phoenix Suns got some bad news ahead of their showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Not only does Devin Booker remain out due to health and safety protocols, but Cam Johnson is also joining him on the sidelines after sustaining an injury. According to Kellan Olson of 98.7...
Ja Morant is having a transcendental third season in the NBA, he is not just dominating every team on the court but he's also captured the attention of the fans regardless of their team loyalties. His explosive ability and the fact that he's essentially a human highlight reel makes him must-watch television but even more than that, his vibrant personality and competitive spirit have also drawn in fans.
Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
Russell Westbrook is a player that has often been criticized this season. He has been unable to find his rhythm with the Los Angeles Lakers, and many fans and analysts that cover the team have criticized him for his inefficient and turnover-heavy playstyle. There have been previous suggestions by some...
If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
Curry is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to left ankle soreness. Curry has started each of the last eight matchups, and he's averaged 16.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game during that time. While he's dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Sunday's game, it appears likely that he'll be able to play through the issue.
Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rivers is on track to return after the veteran was inactive for one game with an illness. In a matchup against a New Orleans' unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Rivers to score 12.8 FanDuel points.
Four former Sooners participated in NBA action from Feb. 26-March 4. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield continued their strong post-All-Star break performances, whereas Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin struggled. Griffin's Nets (32-32) are in eighth place while...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bradley is dealing with a knee injury but is expected to play against Golden State. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Warriors. Bradley's Saturday projection includes 5.5 points, 1.7...
