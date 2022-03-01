ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne Unveils Her 'Let Go' 20th Anniversary Plans

By Katrina Nattress
 6 days ago
Photo: AFP

Avril Lavigne is busy celebrating the release of her seventh studio album Love Sux , but she's also looking forward to commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go this year.

During an interview with Uproxx , the queen of pop punk opened up about her plans.

“It feels crazy. 20 years! It does and it doesn’t feel like it… it kinda flew by, right? I’m really excited to be celebrating it this year,” she said. “I’m getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame around the anniversary. I’m planning on doing some fun shows that are just songs from that album. There’s a re-release of the album happening with some demos on it. It’s so crazy that it’s been 20 years.”

Lavigne also gave an update on turning her hit song "Sk8r Boi" into a movie . “I love how much people still really bring that song up,” she said. “I love how warmly everybody still feels toward it. It’s a really special thing, and unique, to have a song that really stands out. I have a lot of big songs, but that one, everyone seems to resonate with."

“It’s taken on… it’s insane to see a whole new generation discovering music of mine twenty years later," she added. "It’s pretty unbelievable. But the song is going to take a new life of its own as I turn it into a film, I’m in the process of doing that now. I have a writer and a director at the moment, and I’m producing it and assembling a team right now.”

Let Go turns 20 on June 4.

